Harbaugh Bullish on 1-2 Punch of Andrews and Likely

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The emergence of rookie tight end Isaiah Likely can change the complexion of the Ravens' offense.

Likely has been one of the team's best players throughout training camp and that momentum is expected to carry over to the regular season.

Both Likely and fellow tight end Mark Andrews can create huge mismatches for opposing defenses and make plays downfield.

Coach John Harbaugh is expected about the potential impact of both players. The Ravens can line up both players as tight ends or move Likely into a position as a wide receiver because of his versatility.

There should be plenty of targets for both players.

“There are personnel groups that you kind of imagine that you can put on the field," Harbaugh said. "Wherever they line up … I don’t think it’s any kind of a stretch to say that they’ll line up outside, kind of what you’re alluding to. I think they’ll be out there, running slants, and fades, and even deeper routes. So, I’m excited. I can’t wait to see what comes out of the laboratory. They’re going to be weapons for us. It’s going to be fun.”

While Andrews has watched from the sidelines, Likely has shined over the past two preseason games. He had eight catches for 100 yards with a touchdown last week against the Arizona Cardinals.

Harbaugh is not concerned about the secret is out about Likely'splaymalingb abilities.

"Good players tend to play well when they get opportunities," Harbaugh said. "Usually, the guys that don’t do as much in preseason is because they don’t get a shot, they don’t get a chance. So, to see the balls come his way and for him to make the plays, that’s what you want to see as a coach.”