Expectations heating up as Ravens edge toward training camp

The Ravens aren't flying under the radar any longer.

They'll play each game in the 2020 season with a bulls-eye on their backs.

Led by NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, Baltimore is loaded with talent.

The challenge will be staying a step or two ahead of the competition.

"Going into our season last year, we were the iceberg," Harbaugh said. "Ninety percent of what we were going to be capable of was still underwater and people hadn't seen it yet. Starting next year, we're not going to be the iceberg. People are going to see us. We're going to be everybody's most important game."

The Ravens are coming off the finest season in franchise history, setting a record with 14 wins and breaking the NFL's all-time single-season rushing record.

Baltimore should still have a dominant running attack. In addition to Jackson, all three running backs are on the roster from last season with Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill. The Ravens added another playmaker in this year's NFL draft with J.K. Dobbins from Ohio State.

Opponents are going to stack the line of scrimmage and make Jackson beat them through the air. While Jackson threw for 3,127 yards and led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes last season, he still had some struggles against zone coverages. He's worked throughout the offseason to correct those challenges, according to his private coach Joshua Harris.

"He just has to drive the ball more on the outside the numbers [throws]. He needs to get his lower body more involved in those throws," Harris said. "It's a blessing and a curse to be as talented as he is with that flick of the wrist. A lot of times on those out routes, you're trying to get it out quickly, so you see it and then you throw it.

"What I'm trying to show him is you have to drive that ball and that's getting your lower half involved because if that out route becomes all arm, [the ball] may flutter."

Baltimore has several receivers, most notably Marquise Brown and rookie Devin Duvernay, that have the speed to get behind a secondary and can exploit man-coverage.

The Ravens had a top-five defense last season. General manager Eric DeCosta provided more reinforcements by acquiring Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars and signing Derek Wolfe as a free agent from the Denver Broncos.

The Ravens added 10 players in this year's draft, including first-round pick Patrick Queen who is expected to make an immediate impact at middle linebacker. Baltimore is one of the favorites to dethrone Kansas City as Super-Bowl champions.

Several NFL analysts contend Baltimore has the best roster in the NFL. The Ravens are also the only team in the league favored in every game in 2020.

Harbaugh and his players won't be taking any opponent by surprise. But that's a challenge they have the talent to embrace.