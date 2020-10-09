SI.com
Raven Country
Ravens Could See An Improved Bengals Offensive Line

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. —The Bengals had trouble keeping rookie quarterback Joe Burrow upright over the opening few games of the season. 

They've done a much better job of protecting him recently. 

Cincinnati’s offensive line gave up 14 sacks over the first three games, but only gave up one to Jacksonville in their win last week.

Ravens offensive coordinator Don Martindale could see a big difference with their scheme. 

They’re doing a nice job at getting rid of the ball quicker," Martindale said. "And what they did was, they came with a more balanced attack of running the football and throwing the football, because the game stayed close throughout the game. 

"So, there are a series of events of each game, and that was just that series of events combined there – accumulated – with that game between Jacksonville and Cincinnati. So, yes, I think that you can say that within one game, they’ve gotten better, because they were able to run the football.”

Over four games, Burrow has thrown for 1,121 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions He is the only rookie quarterback in NFL history to ever throw for 300 yards in three consecutive games. 

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd is Burrow's favorite target and has a team-high 320 yards on 28 receptions. The Ravens will keep Burrow under pressure and force him to rush his throws. They will also give the first-year player different looks to confuse him. 

Baltimore has struggled to get to the quarterback this season with nine sacks over four games, which ranks in the bottom half of the NFL. 

"He’s the first pick of the draft, and he’s playing that way," Martindale said about Burrow. "He’s making all the right reads. You can tell he’s coached well, and he’s doing some things that, normally, guys don’t do. 

"He’s doing a nice job of running that offense, and he’s got a lot of talent to work with [in] that offense – from the running back position, to all the wide receivers – and he’s using it well.”

