No Getaway: Ravens Must Follow Strict Guidelines Over Bye

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The bye week is normally a time when the Ravens players can decompress and return home to see family or perhaps go on a short vacation.

That's not the case this season because of the ongoing challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"Guys can’t leave town at all," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "[They have to] get tested every single day, even the off days when they don’t have to be in. We were working today. We have the guys in here this afternoon. Our coaches have been here, obviously, since early this morning. 

"Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday are off days for the players, but they’re allowed on a voluntary basis to come in and work out and do those kinds of things. I told them they could come in and eat; we’ve got food. So, it’s way different than other years, yes.”

The Ravens are 5-1 but are dealing with some inconsistencies on both sides of the ball. Many of the players are using the break to find ways to fix some of their weaknesses and come back stronger.

Baltimore faces its toughest stretch of the season with games against the Pittsburgh Steelers (Nov. 1) when it comes back from the bye.

That game is followed by a matchup at Indianapolis Nov. 8), at New England  (Nov. 15) and home against Titans (Nov. 22). Those slate of games leads into a rematch at Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving night.

"We can’t look at one little detail of what we need to fix," rookie linebacker Patrick Queen said. "Everybody has stuff that they need to work on, including myself. That’s just what we’re going to work on. I could’ve had a pick that would have saved a touchdown. Some other people could’ve had picks that could have saved some stuff. So, we all just have to focus in on what we need to improve on and just get better.”

Ravens safety Chuck Clark said the downtime will also give the players an opportunity to heal. Staying close to the team's facility will help ensure safety. 

“Honestly, for us, we still have to be here [in Maryland], and we still have to get tested, stay healthy, and keep the game safe," Clark said. "A lot of us are still going to have that time to come up here and take that extra tending and caring to our bodies. So, we’ll definitely be able to have that time, instead of going out, getting on a plane or something, [and] a few extra days of doing that to your body and whatnot. But we’ll definitely have a little more time to get healthy and attack the rest of this season.”

