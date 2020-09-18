SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

In A Season Without Fans, the Ravens Resort to BYOE — Bring Your Own Energy

Todd_Karpovich

BALTIMORE — There's not the usual buzz in NFL stadiums this season.

The ongoing challenges with COVID-19 have drastically reduced the number of fans or even entirely closed the gates this season. 

Many players feed off the energy of the crowd and there's certainly a void without people packing the stands.

As a result, the Ravens have a new strategy to get pumped up for the game. 

“It is B.Y.O.E; bring your own energy," Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell said. "Coach [Harbaugh] did a good job to get us prepared. We have a lot of guys on the team who took turns bringing the energy for us, and we could feed off of it. It was really cool to see just how … We hadn’t played a real game. We’ve been going back and forth in practice, and we hadn’t gotten the chance to hit anybody else. 

"To get here, even though there weren’t fans in the stands, and the energy was kind of – we had to bring it ourselves, it was still cool to go out there and play football for the first time in a while.”

By most accounts, teams are adapting to this new environment. Crowd noise is created artificially and played on the stadium's speakers throughout the game to create some atmosphere. 

In Baltimore, however, fans ate not able to yell the traditional“O” during the National Anthem. This has also been away for the Ravens to gauge their support on the road, which has been growing exponentially over the years with the so-called Ravens Flock.

“One thing about ‘The Flock’ is we travel well," Ravens linebacker said. "I think I’m going to miss our fans at away games. For some reason, we’ve got fans all over the country. So, I’m going to miss our fans. And the opposing fans, it’s just the opposing fans. Not glad that they can’t be there, because it’s just different, it’s just different. This season is different and we’re just going to have to face that. We’re just going to have to attack that. But I wish ‘The Flock’ could come out.”

 

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Martindale on Campbell: 'He's One of the Most Unselfish Players I’ve Ever Been Around'

Calais Campbell was the Ravens' biggest offseason signing and he's wasted no time making an impact with his new team.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Get Good News With Stanley, Smith Back at Practice, Three Others Out

The Ravens got a boost heading into their Week 2 against the Houston Texans with both left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Jimmy Smith able to return to practice Sept. 16.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Will 'Keep People Guessing' When It Comes to Running Attack

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said the ratio is going to vary week-to-week with the running backs' carries, depending on the opponent and who has the hot hand.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Bracing for First Road Trip of Season

The Ravens are trying to keep things as normal as possible for their first road game of the year in Houston.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Texans Week 2 Fantasy Outlook: Who to Sit, Who to Start, Waiver Wire

Fantasy football players might want to do some maneuvering with the upcoming matchup between the Ravens and Texans.

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Discusses Matchup with Texans, Deshaun Watson

Lamar Jackson has been battling Deshaun Watson since their college days in the ACC..The two dynamic quarterbacks will resume their rivalry when Baltimore travels to Houston for a Week 2 matchup.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens, Texans Each Have Six Players on Initial Week 2 Injury Report

Calais Campbell (not injured related), Justin Madubuike (knee), Chris Moore (finger), Jimmy Smith (hip) and Ronnie Stanley (hip) did not practice Sept. 16 did not practice for the Ravens

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week ... Again

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Cleveland Browns in the regular-season opener.

Todd_Karpovich

Browns Give Lamar Jackson Added Motivation With 'Aaron Rodgers' Comment

An offhand comment ignited a spark in Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson prior to the season-opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Texans: Week 2 Preview, Prediction

The Ravens lead the regular-season series with the Texans, 8-2, including a 41-7 victory last season behind quarterback Lamar Jackson, who out-dueled Deshaun Watson.

Todd_Karpovich