In A Season Without Fans, the Ravens Resort to BYOE — Bring Your Own Energy

BALTIMORE — There's not the usual buzz in NFL stadiums this season.

The ongoing challenges with COVID-19 have drastically reduced the number of fans or even entirely closed the gates this season.

Many players feed off the energy of the crowd and there's certainly a void without people packing the stands.

As a result, the Ravens have a new strategy to get pumped up for the game.

“It is B.Y.O.E; bring your own energy," Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell said. "Coach [Harbaugh] did a good job to get us prepared. We have a lot of guys on the team who took turns bringing the energy for us, and we could feed off of it. It was really cool to see just how … We hadn’t played a real game. We’ve been going back and forth in practice, and we hadn’t gotten the chance to hit anybody else.

"To get here, even though there weren’t fans in the stands, and the energy was kind of – we had to bring it ourselves, it was still cool to go out there and play football for the first time in a while.”

By most accounts, teams are adapting to this new environment. Crowd noise is created artificially and played on the stadium's speakers throughout the game to create some atmosphere.

In Baltimore, however, fans ate not able to yell the traditional“O” during the National Anthem. This has also been away for the Ravens to gauge their support on the road, which has been growing exponentially over the years with the so-called Ravens Flock.

“One thing about ‘The Flock’ is we travel well," Ravens linebacker said. "I think I’m going to miss our fans at away games. For some reason, we’ve got fans all over the country. So, I’m going to miss our fans. And the opposing fans, it’s just the opposing fans. Not glad that they can’t be there, because it’s just different, it’s just different. This season is different and we’re just going to have to face that. We’re just going to have to attack that. But I wish ‘The Flock’ could come out.”