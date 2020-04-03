RavenCountry
Kevin Byrne, Ravens Long-Time Public, Community Relations Executive, to Retire in May

Todd Karpovich

Kevin Byrne, the Ravens long-time executive vice president of public and community relations, informed the organization that he plans to retire in May.

Byrne will work full time through the first weeks of May and then remain as a consultant to the team through the 2020 season. 

“Kevin is one of the most highly-regarded communications professionals in the history of pro sports," Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said. "For over 40 years, his dependability, dedication and forward thinking helped countless players, coaches and executives connect with their fanbases. The contributions he made to the Ravens are everlasting.”

Byrne is an original Raven, moving with then-owner Art Modell from Cleveland in January of 1996. Byrne had been a vice president with the Browns since 1981.

“The respect Kevin has earned is built on integrity, reliability and consistent professionalism" Ravens Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome said. "He has been a trusted advisor and extraordinary friend to many, especially me. When we talk about potential Hall of Fame players, coaches or contributors, we always ask: ‘Is he one of the best to ever do it?’ In Kevin’s case, for his profession, he certainly is.”

Byrne_Kevin

Head Coach John Harbaugh added: “Kevin’s ability to genuinely connect with people is remarkable. I’m incredibly grateful for the guidance he has provided me – and our entire organization – over the years. He is revered by many, and that is due to his trustworthiness, intellect and commitment to helping others succeed. 

"Kevin has become one of my closest friends. He is a caring guy, and he sure can tell a great story. The best part about Kevin, though, is his awesome wife, Sally. They make a great team. I’ll miss seeing him every day.”

The Ravens also made made several promotions within their communications department, team president Dick Cass announced Friday. Highlights include a new department head, Chad Steele, who has been named the organization’s senior vice president of communications, while Heather Darney (vice president of community relations) and Patrick Gleason (vice president of public relations) are new vice presidents.

Each of them has been mentored by Byrne, who made a lasting impact on the franchise. 

“Kevin’s legacy includes the many individuals he trained and mentored over many years who now work for other NFL teams and sports organizations around the country," Cass said. "Kevin leaves behind him at the Ravens an outstanding staff he recruited and trained and that will now be ably led by Chad Steele, who has worked closely with Kevin for nearly 20 years.”

Wolfe: Ravens Revamped Defensive Line Could Be 'Ugly for Quarterbacks'

Derek Wolfe has high expectations for the next chapter of his career with the Ravens.Wolfe recently signed a deal that includes $3 million in guaranteed money, with another $3 million in incentives. The money, however, was not the incentive. Wolfe is solely focused on winning a Super Bowl in Baltimore. The trio of Wolfe, Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams will give the Ravens one of the most formidable defensive lines in the NFL.

Todd Karpovich

NFL Prospects Face Challenging Time with Draft Looming April 23

It's a challenging time for players getting ready for the 2020 NFL Draft.COVID-19 has wreaked havoc with pro days and visits, which has created uncertainty among the prospects and the personnel and scouts for NFL teams. Both Ravens safety Chuck Clark and tight end Mark Andrews empathize with these young athletes. Draft preparation can be stressful when life is normal. The pandemic has created an overall anxiety because there so much uncertainty when life can get back to normal.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Targets Make Latest 2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings Top 100

Sport Illustrated just released its latest top 100 prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft developed by Kevin Hansen. With the recent trade of tight end Hayden Hurst to the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore's upcoming draft looks like this:— First round: 28th overall— Second round: 55th (from Falcons)— Second round: 60th— Third round: 92nd— Third round: 106th (compensatory pick)— Fourth round: 129th (from Patriots)— Fourth round: 134th— Fifth round: No. 171th (from Vikings)— Seventh round: No. 225th (from Jets). Several players that Ravens might target in the first three rounds have made the Top 100 list.

Todd Karpovich

2020 NFL Mock Draft 12.0: Ravens Take Zack Baun at No. 28; Later Pittman, Edwards-Helaire, Muti and Kareem

In the latest version of our three-round mock draft, the Dolphins trade up for a QB, the Buccaneers trade up for an offensive lineman and the Eagles trade up for a wide receiver.

Kevin Hanson

Video of Lamar Jackson Working Out with Antonio Brown Creates Stir on Social Media

A video that surfaced of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throwing passes to embattled receiver Antonio Brown caused a stir on social media.Were the Ravens interested in signing Brown? Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown was also part of those sessions. Antonio Brown and Marquise Brown are cousins and all three players have a Florida connection, so it appears only natural they gathered for a workout. While the video caused a stir on social media, it doesn't mean the Ravens plan to sign Brown as a free agent.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Potential Draft Target: TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock

The Baltimore Ravens have already made strides boosting their defensive line this offseason. The team could strengthen that unit even more by drafting TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock with the 28th overall pick. Blacklock has the size (6 foot 3, 290 pounds) to compete for a staring job on the defensive line in his first year as a pro.

Todd Karpovich

Who Are the Top Remaining Free Agents?

Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney headline SI's top five players remaining in NFL free agency

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Left Tackle Ronnie Stanley Helps Propel Notre Dame Into Offensive Line U.

We crunched 10 years’ worth of data to determine—based solely on the numbers—which college programs have the right to brand themselves the modern ‘U.’ Part IV: O-Line U.

Reid Foster

Another Mock Draft Has Ravens Targeting Gross-Matos

The Ravens need to add an effective edge rusher to their roster.The free-agency market for this type of playmaker is thin. As a result, Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta might have to look toward the draft to fill the void. One player being lined to the Ravens with the 28th overall selection is Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos.

Todd Karpovich

Mark Andrews Sorry to See End of 'Three-Headed Monster' with Hayden Hurst Trade

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews referred to the team's tight ends as a "three-headed monster."Now, one of those beasts is gone. The Ravens traded former first-round pick Hayden Hurst and a 2020 fourth-round selection to the Falcons for second- and fifth-round picks in this year's draft. Hurst spent the past season behind Andrews and Nick Boyle on the team's depth chart. Despite the competition for playing time, the trio were close and Andrews was sorry to see his friend go to a new team.

Todd Karpovich