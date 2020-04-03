Kevin Byrne, Ravens Long-Time Public, Community Relations Executive, to Retire in May

Kevin Byrne, the Ravens long-time executive vice president of public and community relations, informed the organization that he plans to retire in May.

Byrne will work full time through the first weeks of May and then remain as a consultant to the team through the 2020 season.

“Kevin is one of the most highly-regarded communications professionals in the history of pro sports," Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said. "For over 40 years, his dependability, dedication and forward thinking helped countless players, coaches and executives connect with their fanbases. The contributions he made to the Ravens are everlasting.”

Byrne is an original Raven, moving with then-owner Art Modell from Cleveland in January of 1996. Byrne had been a vice president with the Browns since 1981.

“The respect Kevin has earned is built on integrity, reliability and consistent professionalism" Ravens Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome said. "He has been a trusted advisor and extraordinary friend to many, especially me. When we talk about potential Hall of Fame players, coaches or contributors, we always ask: ‘Is he one of the best to ever do it?’ In Kevin’s case, for his profession, he certainly is.”

Head Coach John Harbaugh added: “Kevin’s ability to genuinely connect with people is remarkable. I’m incredibly grateful for the guidance he has provided me – and our entire organization – over the years. He is revered by many, and that is due to his trustworthiness, intellect and commitment to helping others succeed.

"Kevin has become one of my closest friends. He is a caring guy, and he sure can tell a great story. The best part about Kevin, though, is his awesome wife, Sally. They make a great team. I’ll miss seeing him every day.”

The Ravens also made made several promotions within their communications department, team president Dick Cass announced Friday. Highlights include a new department head, Chad Steele, who has been named the organization’s senior vice president of communications, while Heather Darney (vice president of community relations) and Patrick Gleason (vice president of public relations) are new vice presidents.

Each of them has been mentored by Byrne, who made a lasting impact on the franchise.

“Kevin’s legacy includes the many individuals he trained and mentored over many years who now work for other NFL teams and sports organizations around the country," Cass said. "Kevin leaves behind him at the Ravens an outstanding staff he recruited and trained and that will now be ably led by Chad Steele, who has worked closely with Kevin for nearly 20 years.”