Ravens Calais Campbell Asks Formers Jags Teammates for A Little Help

OWINGS MILLS, Md, — Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell still has many friends in Jacksonville where he spent three seasons with the Jaguars.

He asked some of those former teammates for a little help this weekend.

Jacksonville has to upset the Indianapolis Colts for the Ravens to have any chance at the postseason.

"Obviously, we’d prefer to be in control of our destiny or already have it locked up – we envy the teams that already do – but in this football world, there’s always a chance, and I’ve seen crazier things happen," Campbell said. "I know percentage-wise and all that stuff doesn’t mean anything. It really comes down to a couple ballgames, and I definitely made a couple texts to my guys down in Jacksonville. Hopefully, they come through for us.”

In addition to a Jacksonville victory, the Ravens also need the Chargers to lose to the Raiders and and the Dolphins to lose or tie against the Patriots to make the postseason.

Under these scenarios, the Ravens have a 3.5% chance to make the postseason, according to ESPN's Football Power Index.

Campbell will spend parts of Sunday's game against the Steelers watching the scoreboard.

"We’re human, and as much as you say, ‘Just do your part; don’t worry about anything else,’ of course I’m going to be looking up at the scoreboard," Campbell said. "It’s football; obviously, I’m going to play my heart out and leave it on the field, even if we have no chance. I’m always going to do that because I love the game. But the fact that we have a chance just gives me a little bit of hope, and we’re going to hang on to it. It’s going to be scary, going to be interesting."