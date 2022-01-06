Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Ravens Calais Campbell Asks Formers Jags Teammates for A Little Help

Jacksonville has to beat Colts for Ravens to make playoffs

OWINGS MILLS, Md, — Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell still has many friends in Jacksonville where he spent three seasons with the Jaguars.

He asked some of those former teammates for a little help this weekend.

Jacksonville has to upset the Indianapolis Colts for the Ravens to have any chance at the postseason. 

"Obviously, we’d prefer to be in control of our destiny or already have it locked up – we envy the teams that already do – but in this football world, there’s always a chance, and I’ve seen crazier things happen," Campbell said. "I know percentage-wise and all that stuff doesn’t mean anything. It really comes down to a couple ballgames, and I definitely made a couple texts to my guys down in Jacksonville. Hopefully, they come through for us.”

Read More

In addition to a Jacksonville victory, the Ravens also need the Chargers to lose to the Raiders and and the Dolphins to lose or tie against the Patriots to make the postseason.

Under these scenarios, the Ravens have a 3.5% chance to make the postseason, according to ESPN's Football Power Index.

Campbell will spend parts of Sunday's game against the Steelers watching the scoreboard. 

"We’re human, and as much as you say, ‘Just do your part; don’t worry about anything else,’ of course I’m going to be looking up at the scoreboard," Campbell said. "It’s football; obviously, I’m going to play my heart out and leave it on the field, even if we have no chance. I’m always going to do that because I love the game. But the fact that we have a chance just gives me a little bit of hope, and we’re going to hang on to it. It’s going to be scary, going to be interesting." 

USATSI_17442592
News

Ravens Calais Campbell Asks Formers Jags Teammates for A Little Help

13 seconds ago
USATSI_15453014
News

Jimmy Smith Will Play for Ravens ... Only Ravens

1 hour ago
Ravens-Steelers-Football-1-1-1541182381
News

Ravens Practice Report: 9 Players Don't Participate, Including Lamar Jackson

15 hours ago
USATSI_17412850
News

Mark Andrews Named Ravens MVP, Good Guy By Local Media

22 hours ago
a33b6d24-bf5b-4abf-88cb-67ffef7ec21e-AP_Steelers_Ravens_Football
News

Ravens Week 17 Power Rankings Roundup

Jan 5, 2022
USATSI_17324578
News

Week 18: Ravens Vs. Steelers Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

Jan 5, 2022
USATSI_17022105
News

All of NFL Playoff Scenarios Entering Final Week

Jan 4, 2022
USATSI_17443355 (1)
News

Rookie Brandon Stephens Shines for Ravens

Jan 4, 2022