Virginia Tech Cornerback Caleb Farley Linked to Ravens, Compared to Jimmy Smith

Ravens already have depth in the secondary.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are prone to make a surprise move in the NFL draft.

Last season, Baltimore did not need a running back, but still selected J.K. Dobbins when he fell to them in the second round. Dobbins had a stout rookie season and could be a fixture in the Ravens backfield for the next several years.

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta could have another surprise move this season, especially if another talented player falls to the team.

The Ravens would likely pounce if Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley is available with the 27th overall pick. Farley would simply be too talented to bypass even though Baltimore's secondary is one of the key strengths of the team.

The NFL Network's Peter Schrager predicts the Ravens will take Farley in the first round.

"The Ravens have a great, young defensive backfield," Schrager wrote in his mock draft. "They're not done adding to it. Farley, who is only available at this point because of health concerns, combines 4.4 speed with good NFL size. Wink Martindale and the Ravens' D will find a way to make him shine even brighter than he did in college."

Farley's size (6-foot-2, 207 pounds) has drawn comparison to Ravens cornerback and former first-round pick Jimmy Smith because of his size and instincts.

Farley underwent outpatient back surgery this offseason, but the procedure is not expected to have a long-term impact. He is expected to be ready for NFL training camp.

Farley was a first-team Atlantic Coast Conference player in 2019 before opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Farley had 56 tackles, 19 passes defended and six interceptions over his 23-game career.

He is a ball hawk that would fit perfectly into the Ravens system.

It might be a stretch for Farley to fall to Baltimore with the 27th overall pick even with the back issue. He's a Top 10 pick in several mock drafts.

If he is available, the Ravens would likely not hesitate to draft him.