Cam Newton adds intrigue to Ravens/Pats prime-time matchup

The prime-time matchup between the Ravens and Patriots in Week 10 got an even bigger boost with Cam Newton entering the fray.

Newton and the Patriots agreed to a one-year deal this week reportedly worth up to $7.5 million.

That means Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP entering his third year, will go head-to-head with Newton, a 10-year veteran.

Newton is 1-1 all-time against Baltimore, completing 35 of 54 pass attempts for 416 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions (106.7 rating).

The Ravens are just 2-8 all-time against the Patriots but have gone 2-2 against them in the postseason. Last year, Baltimore dismantled visiting New England 37-20 on a Sunday night in Week 9.

Newton, 31, officially became a free agent after being released by the Carolina Panthers after nine seasons. He was the team's No. 1 overall pick in 2011 and was named NFL MVP in 2015.

Newton has dealt with injuries over the past two seasons. Last year, he missed 14 games after suffering a Lisfranc injury in his left foot and eventually underwent surgery in December. He also missed the final two games of the 2018 season with a shoulder injury.

The Patriots are looking for more stability at quarterback after Tom Brady decided to sign a $50 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent. Brady won six Super Bowl titles in his 20 seasons in New England.

Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record.

Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Brady in 2010. He is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23.

Ravens/Patriots All-Time Series

Regular Season

10/06/96 Patriots 46-38

01/02/00 Patriots 20-3

11/28/04 Patriots 24-3

12/03/07 Patriots 27-24

10/04/09 Patriots 27-21

10/17/10 Patriots 23-20 OT

09/23/12 Ravens 31-30

12/22/13 Patriots 41-7

12/12/16 Patriots 30-23

11/03/19 Ravens 37-20

Postseason

Wild Card

01/10/10 Ravens 33-14

AFC Championship

01/22/12 Patriots 23-20

AFC Championship

01/20/13 Ravens 28-13

Divisional Playoff

01/10/15 Patriots 35-31