Ravens Camp Notes: Intensity Revs Up

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens practiced in full pads in the second week of training camp and there were some aggressive one-one-battles.

First, the wide receivers took on cornerbacks.

Here are the highlights of how they matched up:

WR Rashod Bateman vs. CB Marlon Humphrey (winner)

Bateman vs. Humprhey (overthrow)

TE Isaiah Likely vs. S Kyle Hamilton (winner)

WR Binjimen Victor (winner) vs. DB Makai Polk

WR James Proche vs. Kevon Seymour (incomplete)

WR Jaylon Moore (winner) vs. DB Brandon Stephens

WR Tylan Wallace vs. CB David Green (winner)

There were also one-on-battles between the offensive linemen and the pass rush. '

Here are the highlights of how they matched up:

OLB Jeremiah Moon vs. OT Daniel Faalele (winner)

DT Calais Campbell vs. G Kevin Zeitler (even)

DT Micahel Pierce (winner) vs. C Tyler Linderbaum

DT Justin Madubuike vs. G Ben Powers (even)

LB Vince Biegel (winner) vs. Trystan Colon

DT Aaron Crawford vs. Tyler Linderbaum (even)

OLB Daelin Hayes vs. T Jaryd Jones-Smith (winner)

OLB Chuck Wiley (winner) vs. OT Daniel Faalele

Other Notes

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley was on the sidelines again and appears to be moving well. However, coach John Harbaugh is uncertain when Stanley will return. "It's not going to be imminent," Harbaugh said. "He's feeling good. He looks good right now."

Offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James was held out of practice because of a minor injury and Harbaugh was not concerned.

Wide receiver Devin Duvernay suffered a thigh bruise at the practice at M&T Bank Stadium and was held out of practice.