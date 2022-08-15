Ravens Camp Report: Marcus Peters Back in Fold

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens got some good news when cornerback Marcus Peters returned to training camp Monday.

Peters was able to practice for the first time since injuring his knee last August.

He was fluid with his movement and did not show any effects of the injury.

This is much-needed good news for the Ravens, who have another Pro-Bowl cornerback, Marlon Humphrey, starting on the opposite side.

Since entering the NFL in 2015, Peters has the league's most takeaways (39), interceptions (31), interception-return yards (814), and interception returns for touchdowns. and defensive touchdowns (7). His 86 passes defensed stand as the fourth-most during that span, but teams are reluctant to throw his way.

Peters' three postseason interceptions are tied for the most in the NFL since he entered the league. In 2020, started all 14 games in which he played, registering 52 tackles (46 solo), one sack, one tackle for a loss, one quarterback hit, four forced fumbles, two fumble returns, and a team-high four interceptions.

The Ravens' secondary struggled without Peters in the lineup last season and finished 32nd against the pass.

In addition, safety Ar’Darius Washington was also taken off the PUP list and was back at practice. This means that only three players — left tackle Ronnie Stanley, running back Gus Edwards and outside linebacker Tyus Bowser — remain on the list.

Washington made the team as an undrafted rookie last year. He has a nose for the ball and is a solid tackler.

The Ravens expect Stanley and Bowser to be ready for the season but have expressed less optimism with Edwards.

Running back J.K. Dobbins, who did not practice over the week, returned and participated in individual drills.