Ravens Training Camp Notebook: Lamar Jackson returns to practice

Todd Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens Nation can exhale with Lamar Jackson able to return to practice Aug. 24.

The MVP quarterback missed the previous two practices to rest his arm and also deal with a reported groin injury.

Jackson showed a little rust, but he was mostly sharp throughout the morning session. More importantly, Jackson was mobile and did not appear to be hampered by any type of injury

"He was back. He looked good," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He had a good practice. We're moving forward like I've said."

Jackson's best play of the day was a perfectly thrown pass down the near sideline to rookie wide recover Devin Duvernay who managed to get ahead of Pro-Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters, who was also back at practice after missing the past two days.

Jackson also found Marquise Brown for several completions and made a deft pass to Willie Snead in traffic.

Caw, Caw (Other Notes)

  • Undrafted rookie quarterback Tyler Huntley has been impressive throughout training camp. On this day, he threw a 54-yard touchdown pass Brown, who has consistently gotten behind the secondary. The Ravens will have a difficult decision deciding the final quarterbacks' room.
  • Defensive end Calais Campbell received a veteran day off. Campbell is having a dominant and is every bit as good as advertised.
  • Rookie running back J.K. Dobbins managed a touchdown reception for the second straight day. On the first one, Dobbins leaped over undrafted linebacker Kristian Welch in the corner of the end zone. On the second one, the second-round pick from Ohio State made a spinning catch in the back of the end zone and was just able to keep his feet in-bounds.
  • The Ravens players and coaches have mostly deflected any questions about the recent divorce with safety Earl Thomas. "I’m done addressing that, honestly, and the organization as well," said safety Chuck Clark, who got into the confrontation with Thomas. "We’re just moving forward at this point.” DeShon Elliott, who is expected to take Thomas' spot in the starting lineup added: “Earl’s a Hall of Famer, no doubt. I respect his game. But I’m not worried about Earl. I’m worried about me and what I bringing to this team. I know I will make my plays.”
