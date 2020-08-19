SI.com
Training camp notebook: Jimmy Smith delivers a big hit, some smack talk

Todd Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith put an exclamation point to the end of practice Aug. 19.

Smith was able to make a stop against tight end Nick Boyle on the goal line to preserve a victory for the defense on the day. The hard hit prompted a raucous celebration by Smith's teammates who mobbed him on the practice field.

"Jimmy had a good play," Boyle said. "Hats off to Jimmy. I let me guard down a little bit. Next time that comes I'll be in for sure."

Smith and the Ravens reached an agreement in March on a one-year contract that pays him a $3.5 million salary with an additional $2.5 million in incentives if he can stay healthy.

Coach John Harbaugh confirmed Smith could also see some time at safety. The other cornerbacks, such as Marlon Humphrey, are also versatile enough to conquer different roles.

Harbaugh has been impressed with Smith's fitness in training camp. 

"Jimmy is legit," Harbaugh said. "It's interesting that he has not been talked about. He took off 10-12 pounds and it was muscle. He's a very big, thick guy in his 220s. Maybe now he's 207, 208, somewhere in there. I think it's really helped him. I think he looks quick and fast. He really looks good out there."

Proche Flashes

Much of the talk around Ravens rookie James Proche has been with his ability to play special teams.

Proche, a sixth-round pick from SMU, has shown solid hands throughout training camp and could be part of the rotation at wide receiver.

On the third day of practice, Proche made a diving catch around a couple of defenders on a wet field. Proche also had an over-the-shoulder reception during one-on-one drills against Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas .

Dobbins Smack Talk

The wet practice prompted some back-and-forth between several players, most notably rookie running back J.K. Dobbins. The second-round pick from Ohio State exchanged words with safety Deshon Elliott after a scrum. Later in the practice, Dobbins had choice words with undrafted rookie safety Nigel Warrior. Harbaugh intervened and nothing escalated in either instance. 

Injury Report

Wide receiver Antoine Wesley suffered a shoulder injury and could miss a few weeks, according to Harbaugh. The team does not know if Wesley will need surgery. ... Undrafted rookie tight end Eli Wolf had to be taken to the locker room by the trainers late in the practice after taking a hard shot in team drills. Harbaugh doesn’t think the injury is serious. ... Wide receiver Chris Moore is still dealing with a broken finger. ... Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson missed his third straight practice for undisclosed reasons. 

