Hollywood Brown found another "gear" with a pair of long touchdowns during the Ravens practice Aug. 21.

On the first play, Brown was able to get behind the secondary for a 67-yard touchdown on a deft throw by Lamar Jackson.

Later in the practice, Jackson hit Brown in stride for another 80-yard score.

Brown, the Ravens first-round pick (25th overall) in the 2019 draft, was never fully healthy after undergoing offseason Lisfranc surgery on his right foot. Even with the injury, Brown made several highlight-reel receptions. He was the top wide receiver on the team with 46 receptions for 584 yards with seven touchdowns.

He is fully recovered from the injury heading into this season and should be an even bigger playmaker for the Ravens' explosive attack. The speedy playmaker has added more muscle to his 5-foot-9, 170-pound frame.

Brown is expected to be one of the NFL's breakout players this season and so far he looks ready to meet those expectations.

"I would say he's faster based on the tracking that we have, but he's always looked fast to me," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "The way he went and got that deep route, he really showed that acceleration and burst. It was really a third and fourth gear. I mean how many gears are there in a sports car?

"Whatever it was, he was in it. He's doing a really good job and he's probably more consistent because he doesn't have the foot to deal with. He's getting stronger every day."

Tempers Flare

The Ravens had their first substantial skirmish in training camp when safeties Earl Thomas and Chuck Clark got into a heated exchange and had to be held back by their teammates and coaches. Clark left the field shortly after the incident.

Harbaugh did not know why the players went after one another, but he was not pleased.

“It lasted longer than it needed to for me," Harbaugh said. "We have to keep our eye on the prize, which is our first game against the Browns.”

In addition, defensive tackle Justin Ellis and center Patrick Mekari also had an exchange and had to be separated by left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

"At the end of the day, it's just football," linebacker L.J Fort said. "Stuff like that is going to happen. There's no ill will toward anybody. It is what it is."

Clark was scheduled to speak with the media after practice, but the Ravens added Myles Boykin instead.

Caw, Caw (Other Notes)

There were three absences at the practice: wide receiver Chris Moore (broken finger) wide receiver Antoine Wesley (shoulder) and tight end Eli Wolf (undisclosed).

Kenjon Barner, who is battling rookie James Proche as the top returner, was injured trying to field a punt and left practice with trainers. Barner did not return and his status is uncertain.

Jaylon Ferguson was back at practice for the first time this week. He did not appear to be hampered by any type of injury.