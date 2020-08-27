Ravens Training Camp: Team opts to practice before social justice meetings

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens players gathered in a large circle just before 9 a.m., and moments later, they took their usual spots for stretching.

The team opted to practice before meeting in the afternoon to discuss their next steps regarding social justice issues in the wake of the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

Blake was shot several times by Kenosha police with the video captured on cellphone. The incident sparked protests in the town and elsewhere.

The Ravens' scheduled post-practice media session with offensive coordinator Greg Roman, defensive coordinator Don Martindale and spec teams coordinator Chris Horton were also canceled.

The NBA already postponed playoff games and other professional athletes are taking action by sitting out as a means of protest.

The Ravens players have been proactively taking a stand for equality this offseason with several players calling for change on social media.

In June, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and several players delivered a powerful message on social media calling for an end to social injustice. The players also posted a video on social media calling for racial equality.

"To say 'stick to sports' is the worst possible thing that you can feel and say," Bisciotti said. "If my players, both white and black, don't speak out about this injustice to their communities, then they're sellouts or hypocrites. If I don't defend my players, then I'm the worst kind of hypocrite."

The Ravens will likely release a statement later in the day.

Caw, Caw (Other Notes)

Chris Moore, Jaleel Scott, Marcus Peters, Kenjon Barner, Josh Nurse, Anthony Levine, Justine Hill, D.J. Fluker, Brandon Williams, and Mathew Judon did not practice. It was a mix of injuries and normal veterans' day off. Cornerback Anthony Averett also appeared to get injured during a drill late in practice. He walked slowly off the field by the team's trainers.

Undrafted rookie tight end Eli Wolf was back on the practice field after missing several days for an undisclosed injury. He made a nifty catch across the middle before taking a pair of huge hits by safety Geno Stone and then outside linebacker Marcus Willoughby. Wolf in the competition for the third spot on the depth chart.

With Fluker out, rookie third-round pick Tyre Phillips received more reps in practice and was solid. Phillips is playing well enough to work his way into the rotation on the offensive line.

The defensive backs had one of their best days of camp. Safety Chuck Clark managed to deflect a pass by Lamar Jackson that was pulled down by rookie linebacker Malik Harrison. It was Jackson's first interception in training camp. Cornerback Khalil Dorsey also had a diving interception on an overthrown pass by Robert Griffin III.

Jaylon Moore, an undrafted rookie from Tennessee-Martin, is quietly having one of the better camps among a deep group of rookie wide receivers. He had a pair of touchdown passes in the Aug. 27 practice and could be a prospect for the practice squad.

Rookie wide receiver James Proche continued to make the practice highlight-reels. This time, he ran over Dorsey after catching a screen pass.