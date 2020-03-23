RavenCountry
Calais Campbell Eyes Championship in Baltimore

Todd Karpovich

Calais Campbell is still chasing that elusive Super Bowl ring.

So he was elated with the recent deal that sent him to Baltimore from Jacksonville. Campbell is confident the Ravens have the infrastructure in place to make a run at the Lombardi Trophy next season.  

"I’m so glad that if I got traded, I got traded to a team that has so much young talent, so much potential, so much of an opportunity," Campbell told the team's website. "The biggest goal for me at the point I’m at in my career right now is to win a championship. I know obviously everybody this time of year is saying winning a championship is the goal. 

"At the beginning of the year there is 32 teams trying to win a championship. But, I feel like the Ravens have a legitimate chance and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

The Ravens finished last season with the NFL's best record at 14-2, but crashed out in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs against the upstart Tennessee Titans. 

Baltimore has a solid, young roster poised to take the next step in the postseason behind quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was the unanimous NFL MVP last year. 

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta wanted to strengthen the pass rush this offseason and filled that need with the acquisition of Campbell and fellow defensive tackle Michael Brockers.

Campbell has played in 186 games (168 starts), recording 687 total tackles, 88 sacks, 48 passes defensed, 14 forced fumbles, 11 fumble recoveries and three interceptions over his 12-year NFL career.

Originally selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the 2008 draft, Campbell played nine seasons (2008-16) in Arizona and then the past three seasons (2017-19) with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He earned Pro Bowl honors in all three seasons with Jacksonville.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection (2014-15 and 2017-19), Campbell also earned Associated Press first-team All-Pro honors as a DE and second-team All-Pro honors as a DT in 2017. 

He was named the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year by the PFWA, also garnering 2017 AFC Defensive Player of the Year honors from the NFL 101 Awards. In 2019, Campbell was named to the PFWA All-AFC team.

"Calais is a player we have long admired, even going back to the draft when he came out of college," DeCosta said. "He's a natural fit for our defense and a versatile player who plays like a Raven. Even better, he is a leader on the field and in the community. We are so excited to add Calais and can't wait to welcome the Campbell family to Baltimore in person."

A Look Back at the 2019 Draft and How the Rookies Fared

Eric DeCosta is preparing for his second draft as the Ravens general manager. Baltimore needs to add a linebacker, offensive linemen and wide receivers. DeCosta will look to duplicate some of the success with his selections last year.Here's a look at those rookies and how they fared:

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Mock Draft: Rounds 1-3

A recent mock draft by Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson has the Ravens filling several glaring needs on their roster in rounds one through three. Here's how Baltimore's draft might shape up.

Todd Karpovich

Killadre

Behind Enemy Lines Free Agency Edition: Cleveland Browns

The Browns were the favorites to win the division in 2019, but they imploded and finished 6-10. Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 3,827 yards with 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions (78.8 rating). He will look to bounce back under new head coach Kevin Stefanski, who formerly served as the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator.

Todd Karpovich

NFL Chief Medical Officer Outlines Plans for Players, Coaches, Personnel

While the NFL has managed to conduct business while other professional sports leagues are shut down, there will ultimately have to be adjustments moving forward in response to the spreading Coronavirus.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Get High Marks After First Week of Free Agency

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta didn't waste any time making a huge splash in free agency. He has already helped the team fill various areas of need and there is still plenty of time to add more talent. Here are the grades

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Ink Jihad Ward to One-Year Deal

The Ravens signed defensive lineman Jihad Ward to a one-year deal. That should make coach John Harbaugh even happier about the offseason. Ward was a key playmaker for the Ravens after being picked up as a free agent on Oct. 7." He's been really important," Harbaugh said. "He's a good fit for us, and for whatever reason maybe he wasn't as good a fit in some of those other places. But he's another guy that we really liked coming out [of college], and one of the things was he fit us, our structure."

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen & Renee Bisciotti Foundation Donation

The Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation have combined to donate $1 million to support four non-profit organizations in their efforts to combat the COVID-19 public health crisis. The organizations receiving $250,000 each include the Fund for Educational Excellence, the United Way of Central Maryland, the Baltimore Community Foundation and the Maryland Food Bank.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Clay Matthews

Clay Matthews visited Baltimore last season as a free agent before choosing to sign with the Rams.After one season in Los Angeles. Matthews is on the market again and this time he could very well sign with the Ravens. Matthews showed he can still be a productive player. Last season, he finished with eight sacks, 11 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles in 13 games, all starts. He missed three games with a broken jaw. Matthews has a strong pedigree and made the Pro Bowl six times over 10 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Todd Karpovich

Couple of Ravens Potential Targets Rate High on 2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Top 100 Big Board

The Ravens could look to add a linebacker with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. A couple of their potential targets rated highly in the most recent "2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Top 100 Big Board," published by Sports Illustrated. LSU linebacker Patrick Queen is rated 18th, while Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray was is ranked 20th.

Todd Karpovich

Robbo15_

Joe Flacco Has Lasting Legacy in Baltimore

Joe Flacco's career might have come to end after he was released with a failed physical designation by the Broncos. The veteran quarterback had an uneventful one season in Denver, throwing for 1,822 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions. He appeared in just eight games, going 2-6, before suffering a season-ending herniated disk.Flacco, however, will have a lasting legacy in Baltimore.

Todd Karpovich