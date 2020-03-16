Acquisition of Calais Campbell Could Take Ravens to Next Level

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta wants to build the next NFL dynasty.

The team has a young roster that includes quarterback Lamar Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP.

DeCosta didn't waste any time correcting some of the team's weaknesses. One of those areas was the pass rush, so DeCosta put together a deal to bring one of the game's top playmakers to Baltimore — Jacksonville defensive end Calais Campbell.

What's even more impressive is that DeCosta secured the deal with a fifth-round draft pick the team received from the Minnesota Vikings for kicker Kaare Vedvik, who never made any impact and was later released.

Now, the Ravens will be even more formidable on defense and will have the potential to contain some of the league's most talented quarterbacks.

Draft analyst Mel Kiper is confident the Ravens have the infrastructure for long-term success.

“In the next five years, you expect the Ravens to be in multiple Super Bowls,” Kiper told the team’s website. “That’s what you’re hoping. I thought the Cleveland Browns could have been that team. They couldn’t get it done.

“So, you don’t want to get too crazy with this. [The Ravens] organization, Steve Bisciotti is a great owner, phenomenal owner. Then, you have Ozzie, Eric and the scouting department. Everything they have there is so well-fortified in terms of people who love the game and are passionate about the game.”

The Ravens were ranked 21st in the league with 27 sacks last season.

They should be much improved next season.

Campbell, 33, had 31.5 sacks, 44 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries over 48 games for the Jaguars. He has ranked in the top 20 for tackles for a loss in each of the past three seasons and provides Baltimore with an effective interior pass rusher.

The Ravens also placed the franchise tag on linebacker Matt Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last season.

DeCosta has said the goal is to build a perennial winner.

The pieces are falling in place to fully execute that strategy.