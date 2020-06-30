Calais Campbell eyes elusive Super Bowl title with Ravens

Calais Campbell has enough awards and accolades to fill a trophy case.

The one prize still missing from his storied career is a Super Bowl championship.

He hopes that will change this season with his new home in Baltimore.

"Honestly, it's a great situation to be in. The team is very, very talented. I mean you look at Baltimore's roster up and down, there is talent everywhere,: Campbell told Sirius XM NFL Radio. "I think this is one of those times where I've been playing football for 12 years and I've been close a bunch—you know, I've played in what, three championships games, one Super Bowl—but I haven't been able to win it yet.

"So, I feel like, this team, as talented as it is, this is probably going to be the best shot I have."

The Ravens acquired Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars in March in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick. He then signed a one-year extension worth up to $27 million over the next two seasons.

"My agent wasn't too happy about that, because he thought I was going to get a whole lot more," Campbell said in a conference call with reporters. "But, I told him at this point in time in my career the main goal for me is winning. I've made a whole lot of money from this game, and to me, money has always played a small role. I love the game, the purity of it.

"So, the fact that the team was still willing to give me what I was going to make this year, which is 15 [million], and just add on another year but that number came down to 10 [million]."

Campbell is expected to make an immediate impact in Baltimore.

He has played in 186 games (168 starts), recording 687 total tackles, 88 sacks, 48 passes defended, 14 forced fumbles, 11 fumble recoveries, and three interceptions over his 12-year NFL career.

Originally selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the 2008 draft, Campbell played nine seasons (2008-16) in Arizona and then the past three seasons (2017-19) with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He earned Pro Bowl honors in all three seasons with Jacksonville.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection (2014-15 and 2017-19), Campbell also earned Associated Press first-team All-Pro honors as a defensive end and second-team All-Pro honors as a defensive tackle in 2017.

He was named the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year by the PFWA, also garnering 2017 AFC Defensive Player of the Year honors from the NFL 101 Awards. In 2019, Campbell was named to the PFWA All-AFC team.

The Ravens finished the 2019 season with the best record in the NFL, but they were one-and-done in the playoffs for a second consecutive year. They are hoping Campbell will change their fortunes.

"I have some experience I can share with the guys," he said on NFL Radio. "You know, 'cause going 14-2, but not winning, you don't get to start back at 14-2, you gotta start back at 0-0. You have to earn your way to that level again. I feel like I have had a lot of experience over the years of the good and bad and just how to prepare and stay focused.

"Right now it really comes down to maturity, who's gonna put the time in, put the effort in to be able to put themselves in position when we do come back not to miss a beat, to be able to just pick up and go. I don't know if a lot of people are doing that right now, but I really feel like in Baltimore, we're in a really good position."