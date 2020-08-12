Calais Campbell ranked among top edge rushers entering 2020 season

The Ravens acquired defensive end Calais Campbell to boost an interior pass rush that struggled mightily last season.

Campbell is expected to make an immediate impact and help anchor a revamped defensive line.

Entering the 2020 season, Campbell is ranked as the 16th best edge rusher by the Pro Football Network.

"The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner is an outstanding addition to already great Ravens defense that last year was incredibly blitz-dependent to get to opposing quarterbacks," writes PFN's Matt Williamson. It might be wise to limit Campbell’s snaps at his age. However, he has great versatility along the line of scrimmage as a big end on early downs and as a very disruptive interior force in passing situations. Campbell is a monster against the run."

Khalil Mack (Chicago Bears) was ranked No. 1 followed by Chandler Jones (Arizona Cardinals), Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns), TJ Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers( and Danielle Hunter(Minnesota Vikings).

Two players ranked in the top 25 — Everson Griffin (23) and Jadeveon Clowney (19) — still have not found teams for the upcoming season.

The Ravens acquired Campbell from Jacksonville in March for a 2020 fifth-round pick. Campbell, 33, had 31.5 sacks, 44 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries over 48 games for the Jaguars.

He has ranked in the top 20 for tackles for a loss in each of the past three seasons and provides Baltimore with an effective interior pass rusher.

Baltimore also signed free agent Derek Wolfe from the Denver Broncos and added a pair stout defensive tackles in the 2020 NFL Draft — Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington.

It was part of an overall strategy to boost the interior pass rush after the Ravens' defensive linemen combined for just five sacks in 2019.

"You’ve got Derek Wolfe [who] you can move inside. You can move Calais [Campbell] inside [or] outside," Baltimore defensive coordinator Don Martindale said. "There’s just different flexibility that you have with everybody."