SI.com
RavenCountry
HomeNewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Calais Campbell imposing his will at first Ravens training camp

Todd Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Calais Campbell is a towering figure on the Ravens practice field.

At 6-foot-8, 300 pounds, he stands head and shoulders above many of his teammates.

Campbell has also caught their attention throughout his first training camp with the team by his work ethic. After knocking down a row of pads, one player yelled, "You look like Muhammad Ali."

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh has been pleased with Campbell's demeanor on and off the field. 

"He is more imposing in person, as just the size of who he is physically, but sort of as a personality as well, in a real positive and good-natured way," Harbaugh said. "He has a big personality. He’s a really caring guy. He’s a great leader. [He] cares about his teammates and [he’s a] family man. He’s just the total package, for sure. 

"But you know the thing about these guys is – you don’t realize it until you stand there on the field – is how big they are. Calais [Campbell] looks big on the … And then you see him in person. It kind of gives you a sense of how big everybody is. So, it definitely is a big person’s game.”

The Ravens have acquired Campbell from Jacksonville for a 2020 fifth-round pick in March. 

Campbell, 33, had 31.5 sacks, 44 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries over 48 games for the Jaguars. He has ranked in the top 20 for tackles for a loss in each of the past three seasons and provides Baltimore with an effective interior pass rusher.

The Ravens were ranked 21st in the league with 27 sacks last season.

So far, Campbell has felt right at home in Baltimore. 

It’s been a pretty easy transition, for the most part," Campbell said. "Obviously, it’s unique circumstances, and you’ve got to just make the best of what it is. I think the team has done a really good job of giving us opportunities to get to know each other. 

"The coaching staff has put us in a position to really communicate and get that brotherhood established. So, I feel good ... it’s definitely been a lot of fun in the locker room.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Commentary: Ravens should take a chance on Dez Bryant

Dez Bryant is working out with the Ravens while the rest of the players enjoy an off-day from training camp and would be a perfect fit in Baltimore.

Todd Karpovich

Rookie Patrick Queen making strides, but real test won't come until opener

A lot is riding on Ravens rookie Patrick Queen. He's expected to start at middle linebacker and be a three-down player in the team's revamped front seven.

Todd Karpovich

Marcus Peters: Not many quarterbacks love to play the game

Ravens CB Marcus Peters on what separates Lamar Jackson from other QBs: "You don’t find too many quarterbacks who love to play the game like him."

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson inks new endorsement deal with Oakley

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has landed a new endorsement deal with Oakley, which is also an official supplier to the NFL.

Todd Karpovich

Training camp notebook: Jimmy Smith delivers a big hit, some smack talk

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith put an exclamation point to the end of practice ... Rookie running back J.K. Dobbins not afraid to jaw at the defensive players.

Todd Karpovich

New look for Lamar Jackson this upcoming season?

Ravens QB Jackson has been wearing a dark visor during training camp. He would like to carry that look over to the regular season, but he needs league approval.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson on signing Dez Bryant: 'It’s up to the front office'

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has liked what's he seen from Dez Bryant on social media. But Jackson was not ready to endorse signing the veteran wide receiver.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens training camp notebook: Campbell dominant, Jackson soars

Campbell has set the tone throughout Ravens training camp and has been a force in 11-on-11 drills. Lamar Jackson was solid again with his outside throws.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens training camp notebook: Hollywood shines, Lamar Jackson solid

Lamar Jackson didn't show any rust and Hollywood Brown showed more flashes of his massive potential in the Ravens first open practice Aug. 17.

Todd Karpovich

Marlon Humphrey focused on title, not new normal

Ravens Marlon Humphrey was on the field prior to the Super Bowl matchup between the Chiefs and 49ers. He hopes to be playing in the big game this season.

Todd Karpovich