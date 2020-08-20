Calais Campbell imposing his will at first Ravens training camp

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Calais Campbell is a towering figure on the Ravens practice field.

At 6-foot-8, 300 pounds, he stands head and shoulders above many of his teammates.

Campbell has also caught their attention throughout his first training camp with the team by his work ethic. After knocking down a row of pads, one player yelled, "You look like Muhammad Ali."

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh has been pleased with Campbell's demeanor on and off the field.

"He is more imposing in person, as just the size of who he is physically, but sort of as a personality as well, in a real positive and good-natured way," Harbaugh said. "He has a big personality. He’s a really caring guy. He’s a great leader. [He] cares about his teammates and [he’s a] family man. He’s just the total package, for sure.

"But you know the thing about these guys is – you don’t realize it until you stand there on the field – is how big they are. Calais [Campbell] looks big on the … And then you see him in person. It kind of gives you a sense of how big everybody is. So, it definitely is a big person’s game.”

The Ravens have acquired Campbell from Jacksonville for a 2020 fifth-round pick in March.

Campbell, 33, had 31.5 sacks, 44 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries over 48 games for the Jaguars. He has ranked in the top 20 for tackles for a loss in each of the past three seasons and provides Baltimore with an effective interior pass rusher.

The Ravens were ranked 21st in the league with 27 sacks last season.

So far, Campbell has felt right at home in Baltimore.

It’s been a pretty easy transition, for the most part," Campbell said. "Obviously, it’s unique circumstances, and you’ve got to just make the best of what it is. I think the team has done a really good job of giving us opportunities to get to know each other.

"The coaching staff has put us in a position to really communicate and get that brotherhood established. So, I feel good ... it’s definitely been a lot of fun in the locker room.