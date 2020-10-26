SI.com
Calais Campell on Ngakoue: 'He's Going to Help Us Win A Lot of Ball Games"

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue were teammates in Jacksonville, where they helped the Jaguars advance all the way to the AFC Championship game.

The two are reunited in Baltimore and Campbell expects to have the same style of success. 

"He's like a brother to me," Campbell said. "He's going to help us win a lot of ballgames."

Baltimore has 22 sacks over six games and they could be even more effective in the coming weeks with the recent addition of Ngakoue, who was acquired from the Minnesota Vikings for a 2021 third-round draft pick and a conditional fifth-round pick in 2022.

Ngakoue had 10 tackles, a team-high five sacks and two forced fumbles with the Vikings prior to the trade. Campbell expects him to thrive in Baltimore under defensive coordination Don Martindale, who loves to blitz opponents. 

"I think this place is perfect for him," Campbell said. "He can be a long-term Raven. What it means to be a Raven, he possesses that. He's probably one of the hardest working people I've met."

Both Campbell and Ngakoue have shown they can be a destructive force when they're on the field together. In 2017 with the Jaguars, Campbell led the team with 14.5 sacks and Ngakoue finished with a career-high 12 sacks and six forced fumbles.

“It feels great to have a person who you have a familiarity with rushing and chemistry," Ngakoue said about Campbell. "He’s a three-technique who knows how I love to rush; I like to take chances and things like that. So, we had a lot of success in Jacksonville, and we’re just hoping to do the same things here.”

The Ravens will need to play at a high level this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL. 

"Being able to have him on my team, it's going to be fun again," Campbell said. "He's going to help us win a lot of ball games. I know what his standard is."

