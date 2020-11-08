Calais Campbell's Calf Injury 'Not Serious'

Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell added to the anxiety of the team's mounting injuries when he left the game against the Colts with a calf injury.

Campbell was injured on the third play from scrimmage and had to be helped from the field by trainers. He stayed on the bench, but could not return to the game.

Baltimore held Indinanpolis scoreless in the second half for a 24-10 victory.

The good news is the injury does not appear to be serious.

"It's a calf strain of some kind, it's not serious," coach John Harbaugh said. "We'll just have to see how long it is."

Campbell was the Ravens biggest free-agent signing this offseason. He has met every expectation and leads the team with four sacks, Campbell also has 23 tackles and six passes defended.

Campbell became the latest Ravens player forced to the sidelines.

Baltimore was also missing Pro-Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey (COVID-19) and starting middle linebacker L.J. Fort (finger).

In addition, the Ravens were missing two starting offensive linemen in left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and rookie right guard Tyre Phillips and starting running back Mark Ingram (ankle).

“I think the biggest thing is that we all took it as, ‘Somebody just has to step up.’ We can’t complain," cornerback Marcus Peters said. "We understand the situation that we’re dealt with right now. We know that things are going to be up and down throughout this whole year.

"So, we just have to find a way to adapt and overcome these types of situations. We saw when the guys went down during the game … Like I said, guys just stepped up, and that’s what we need over here; next man up and keep playing Raven football, and we’ll be alright.”