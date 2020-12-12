Calais Campell Misses Another Practice, Questionable for MNF Against Browns

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens defensive Calais Campbell was ruled "questionable" for the Monday night game against the Browns after missing practice this past week with a calf injury.

The Ravens have lost all three games Campbell was out of the lineup because of the calf injury he suffered in Week 9 against the Colts. Campbell also spent time on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this month.

Coach John Harbaugh declined to provide any specific details on whether Campbell would be able to play without practicing.

“It’s a matter of a lot of things; it’s never a matter of one thing. So, that’s part of the process,” Harbaugh said.

Campbell has been one of the league's most durable players. He snapped a streak of 98 consecutive starts when he was ruled out for the Week 10 game against the Patriots.

The Ravens acquired Campbell from Jacksonville for a 2020 fifth-round pick in March. Campbell, 33, had 31.5 sacks, 44 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries over 48 games for the Jaguars.

This season, Campbell is tied for second on the team with linebacker Matt Judon with four sacks. He also has five tackles for a loss and 10 quarterback hits.

After missing the three games, Campbell was back in the lineup in a 34-17 victory over the Cowboys in Week 13. However, he's was limited to 23 snaps and finished with two tackles.

So, even though Campbell hasn't practiced this past week, there is some hope he could be available against Cleveland.

“He got through it healthy," Harbaugh said. "He was coming off of COVID-19/Reserve, and then he had had the calf strain previous to that. So, I think just with time, he should continue to get better and better."