Ravens Can Find Solid Pass Rusher in Free Agent Market
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are looking to boost the pass rush this offseason after finishing in the bottom third of the league for sacks last year.
There are several free agents the team could target to boost their defense.
Here's a look at some of those options:
Von Miller
Miller is a free agent for the first time in his career. He finished with 31 tackles and five sacks in eight games during the regular season for Los Angeles after being traded from the Broncos. He also had four sacks in four playoff games. However, Miller turns 33 on March 26.
Chandler Jones
Jones turned 32 on Feb. 27. After having five sacks in the season opener against Tennessee, he had only another 5.5 for the rest of the season. His base salary was $15.5 million in 2021 with a salary-cap charge of over $20 million. Jones could be an expensive, but a valuable option for the Ravens.
Haason Reddick
Reddick finished last season with 11.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 18 QB hits and is one of the most fierce pass rushers in the free-agent market. He also had 12.5 sacks season in 2020. There will be a bidding war for his services and he could be looking for a deal worth $17 million or more per season. Riddick turns 28 on Sept. 26.
Emmanuel Ogbah
Ogbah led the Dolphins in sacks in each of his two seasons, finishing with nine in both 2020 and 2021. He also had 39 pressures, 24 QB hits, 15 hurries, 13 knockdowns, nine tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery last season. He will also be a pricey free agent.
Jadeveon Clowney
The Ravens have tried to acquire Clowney in the past but the deal never came to fruition. He finished with 9 sacks, 19 QB hits, and 11 tackles for loss in 14 games for the Browns last season. Clowney, however, has struggled with injuries over his career and the Ravens don't need another player watching from the sidelines.
Derek Barnett
Barnett, a former first-round pick, managed just two sacks in 15 games for the Eagles last season. However, he had 6.5 sacks in 2019 and 5.5 in 2020. Barnett turns 26 in June and might be more within the Ravens price range.
Randy Gregory
Gregory has a troubled past and he's been suspended four times by the NFL. However, he appears to have gotten back on track and had six sacks in 12 games last season. Gregory could be a solid addition to the Ravens.