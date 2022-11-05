Skip to main content

Can Odafe Oweh Rebound for Ravens With More Help?

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh having an uneven second season.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh has managed just one sack this season — in Week 4 against the Bills. 

However, Oweh has often faced double teams.

His teammates claim there have been numerous missed calls when he's been held. 

The recent addition of Roquan Smith, the return of Tyus Bowser, and the pending debut of David Ojabo also should give Oweh more space to work, and more rest to keep fresh late in games. 

"We have rotations now," Oweh said. "Earlier, we didn’t. It was just two guys busting our [butts], man. It feels good having Tyus [Bowser] out there, having a vet and someone like that. It should be fun.”

The Ravens' revamped linebacker crew also gives defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald more flexibility in his schemes. He has more athleticism to work with. 

Macdonald can also be more creative with his blitz packages. 

"It’s a credit to those guys and how versatile they are," Macdonald said. "You’ve seen all the things that Tyus [Bowser] has done for us over the years. You’ve seen Roquan [Smith] in the schemes that he’s been in. 

"There are so many more guys that I wouldn’t leave out of that equation: Kyle [Hamilton] is another guy; ‘PQ’ [Patrick Queen]; Justin [Houston] knows how to do all the things; Odafe [Oweh] is on the [up and] come, too; Chuck [Clark], obviously, we’ve always talked about him being a Swiss Army knife. So, we’re in a great spot right now with guys that are able to do different things.” 

