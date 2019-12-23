RavenMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Ravens Can Rest Playmakers With No. 1 Seed Secured for Postseason

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are the top seed in the AFC playoffs after routing the Cleveland Browns 31-15 in Week 16.

This means Baltimore can rest some starters in the finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially some key playmakers that are battling injuries. 

The most notable injury was to running back Mark Ingram, who suffered a mild calf strain.

Coach John Harbaugh did not think the injury was too serious, but the Ravens (13-2) need a healthy Ingram for their playoff push. 

“There are no kind of structural issues or anything like that. His calf was cramping," Harbaugh said. "We’ll know more [Monday]."

Ingram suffered the injury on the opening play of the fourth quarter when he fell to the turf and grabbed for his calf without any contact. Ingram went into the blue tent and then left for the locker room. He was not able to return to the action. 

Ingram finished with 55 yards on eight carries. He will likely finish the regular season with 1,018 yards on the ground — the third time in his career that he's run for more than 1,000 yards.

The Ravens are deep at running back with both Gus Edwards and rookie Justice Hill able to carry the load. 

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews also had to leave the game with a noticeable limp, but he was able to return. Andrews finished with six catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns in the final 1:18 of the first half that gave the Ravens a lead they never relinquished. 

Andrews is a favorite target for quarterback Lamar Jackson and he will also play a key for Baltimore in the postseason. Baltimore has two other tight ends —  Hayden Hurst and Nick Boyle — who can help fill the void if Harbaugh wants to rest Andrews against Pittsburgh. 

Jackson padded his resume for league MVP. 

Jackson was 20 of 31 for 238 yards with three touchdowns (120.1 qbr). Jackson has thrown for 36 touchdowns on the season, which is a franchise record. 

"Absolutely, throwing them not running them. Mr. running back — to all the people that said," Jackson said. "I'm happy with the record or whatever but we got bigger fish to fry."

Jackson also ran for 103 yards on 17 carries. 

He might play a few snaps in the finale against the Steelers to stay sharp, but it could be a busy week of practice for backup Robert Griffin III. 

“I’m chilling. It’s up to [Harbaugh],” Jackson said about resting next week.

Harbaugh said he will meet with the players before deciding a plan for the Steelers. But he made it clear the Ravens will be playing to win that final game. 

“I’ll sit down with the leadership council tomorrow before we meet,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll probably talk about that (who will play against Pittsburgh). I’ll be real interested in what the players think about that, [and] the coaches. One thing I want to emphasize is that no matter what we do, the emphasis is going to be on winning the football game. We want that 14th win.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Week 16: Ravens-Browns Pregame Notes

Todd Karpovich

Cleveland is the last team to beat Baltimore, which has won a franchise-record 10 straight games since that 40-25 setback on Sept. 29. The Ravens can clinch the top seed in the AFC playoffs with a victory at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ravens-Browns Instant Reaction

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens clinched the top seed in the AFC North with a 31-15 victory over Cleveland in Week 16. Baltimore extended its winning streak to a franchise record 11 games.

Ravens-Browns Halftime Report

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson threw a pair of touchdown passes to Mark Andrews in the final 1:18 to take a 14-6 lead. Baltimore also get the ball to start the second half.

Jackson's Faith Keeps Him Humble

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson feels blessed.That's also how he stays humble. The Ravens quarterback is having an MVP-caliber season, but he consistently impresses his coaches, teammates and fans with that modesty. He credits his faith for his success.

Video: Jackson's Popularity Has Reached Fever Pitch for Apparel

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson started his own clothing line called "Era 8 Apparel," which has sold out every item on its web site. His No. 8 jersey is also flying off the shelves.

Video: Lamar Jackson Praises O-Line

Todd Karpovich

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is quick to credit the offensive line for his success this season. Jackson and the rest of the linemen have developed a strong rapport. The bond can be seen on the sidelines in the locker room.In addition to Jackson, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and right guard Marshal Yanda were selected to this season's Pro Bowl. Right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was named a first alternate.

Week 16: Ravens-Browns Key Matchups

Trevor Woods

The Baltimore Ravens (12-2) are looking to wrap up the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, but they'll be heading to Ohio to square off against a team they lost to 40-25 on Sept. 29, the Cleveland Browns (6-8). Here are key matchups to watch.

Brandon Williams Will Play Key Role Against Browns

Todd Karpovich

With defensive tackle Brandon Williams out with a knee injury, Browns running back Nick Chubb had 165 yards rushing and three touchdowns in a 40-25 victory over the Ravens. Williams will back in the lineup for the rematch in Week 16. He could be the difference this time around.

Lamar Jackson Looking to Avoid Repeat Performance Against Browns

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have not lost a game since a Week 4 setback to Cleveland.In that game, quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for 247 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He was also sacked twice in the 40-25 loss.Jackson and the Ravens have come a long way since that game, reeling off 10 consecutive wins. Baltimore is looking to keep that momentum going in the rematch against the Browns in Week 16 when the Ravens can also clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Ravens Tie Record with 12 Players Named to Pro Bowl

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens had 12 players voted to the Pro Bowl, which ties the 1973 Miami Dolphins for the most-ever selections on the initial roster.