Ravens Can Rest Playmakers With No. 1 Seed Secured for Postseason

The Ravens are the top seed in the AFC playoffs after routing the Cleveland Browns 31-15 in Week 16.

This means Baltimore can rest some starters in the finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially some key playmakers that are battling injuries.

The most notable injury was to running back Mark Ingram, who suffered a mild calf strain.

Coach John Harbaugh did not think the injury was too serious, but the Ravens (13-2) need a healthy Ingram for their playoff push.

“There are no kind of structural issues or anything like that. His calf was cramping," Harbaugh said. "We’ll know more [Monday]."

Ingram suffered the injury on the opening play of the fourth quarter when he fell to the turf and grabbed for his calf without any contact. Ingram went into the blue tent and then left for the locker room. He was not able to return to the action.

Ingram finished with 55 yards on eight carries. He will likely finish the regular season with 1,018 yards on the ground — the third time in his career that he's run for more than 1,000 yards.

The Ravens are deep at running back with both Gus Edwards and rookie Justice Hill able to carry the load.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews also had to leave the game with a noticeable limp, but he was able to return. Andrews finished with six catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns in the final 1:18 of the first half that gave the Ravens a lead they never relinquished.

Andrews is a favorite target for quarterback Lamar Jackson and he will also play a key for Baltimore in the postseason. Baltimore has two other tight ends — Hayden Hurst and Nick Boyle — who can help fill the void if Harbaugh wants to rest Andrews against Pittsburgh.

Jackson padded his resume for league MVP.

Jackson was 20 of 31 for 238 yards with three touchdowns (120.1 qbr). Jackson has thrown for 36 touchdowns on the season, which is a franchise record.

"Absolutely, throwing them not running them. Mr. running back — to all the people that said," Jackson said. "I'm happy with the record or whatever but we got bigger fish to fry."

Jackson also ran for 103 yards on 17 carries.

He might play a few snaps in the finale against the Steelers to stay sharp, but it could be a busy week of practice for backup Robert Griffin III.

“I’m chilling. It’s up to [Harbaugh],” Jackson said about resting next week.

Harbaugh said he will meet with the players before deciding a plan for the Steelers. But he made it clear the Ravens will be playing to win that final game.

“I’ll sit down with the leadership council tomorrow before we meet,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll probably talk about that (who will play against Pittsburgh). I’ll be real interested in what the players think about that, [and] the coaches. One thing I want to emphasize is that no matter what we do, the emphasis is going to be on winning the football game. We want that 14th win.”