RavenMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Another Look at the Ravens' Salary Cap

Todd Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Once the disappointment dissipates from the Ravens' playoff loss to the Titans, there should be some emerging optimism moving forward.

Baltimore has a core nucleus of young players still performing under their rookie contracts. 

The Ravens will have about $34 million in room under the salary cap when the 2020 league year opens in March — a significant improvement from previous years. The Ravens were able to free up more than $20 million in cap space for each of the next two years by trading quarterback Joe Flacco and his hefty contract to the Denver Broncos.

Meanwhile, the Ravens can create more financial flexibility by releasing several veterans, including safety Tony Jefferson ($7 million in savings), offensive lineman James Hurst ($2.75 million) and cornerback Brandon Carr ($7 million).

Eric DeCosta is beginning his second year as the Ravens full-time general manager. He spent more than a decade mentoring under Hall-of-Famer Ozzie Newsome.

DeCosta has already made some shrewd moves, such as acquiring and then extending the contract of Pro-Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters. The Ravens managed to win the AFC North and clinch the top seed in the playoffs depsite losing several key veterans from last season, such as Za'Darius Smith, C.J. Mosley and Terrell Suggs. There has been tale that DeCosta is a favorite fo NFL Executive of the Year.

DeCosta said during last offseason the goal was to create a team that is built for long-term success. The pieces are in place to meet that goal, especially with quarterback Lamar Jackson, an MVP candidate, tight end Mark Andrews, right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and a pair of young receivers in Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin.

“We’re just an extremely young group, and we’re only going to get better,” Boykin said. “You’re talking to 22-, 23-year-olds playing against veterans every day. So, we’re definitely going to get better. We’re excited for it. I don’t know what our ceiling really is, just because of the type of talent that we have in this organization.”

Third-year fullback Patrick Ricard agreed and said the Ravens' best football is still ahead.

“That’s the thing that’s encouraging. I think we have a lot of guys coming back, especially to the offense," Ricard said. "We’ll see with some other guys in free agency, but I think the future is bright here, especially with Lamar [Jackson] as our quarterback. I’m excited for it. I can’t wait to get to work and come in for OTAs and just keep getting better.”

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Roster Decisions: Unrestricted Free Agents

After a disappointing loss in the playoffs, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta must turn his attention to the offseason. DeCosta, now in his second-year at the helm, has several potentially difficult decisions to make with several players. Here is a breakdown of the unrestricted free agents.

Todd Karpovich

by

Robbo15

Miles Boykin Looking to Take Next Step After Mostly Quiet Rookie Season

Ravens rookie Miles Boykin was already looking ahead to next season just one day after the team lost in the divisional round of the playoffs to Tennessee. The third-round pick from Notre Dame showed flashes of potential when he was given an opportunity in a mostly quiet first year with the team. Boykin caught 13 passes for 198 yards with two touchdowns during the regular season.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Marlon Humphrey Doubles Down on Playoff Criticism

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was not in the mood to mince words, Moments after the top-seeded Ravens were upset by sixth-seeded Tennessee 28-12 in the AFC divisional playoffs, Humphrey said he and his teammates were going to have the wear the label of playoff failures. "I think you have to look at yourself in the mirror, and I think this team's identity right now is to get in the playoffs and choke," Humphrey said. "It is what it is. This is just the hard truth."

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Roster Decisions: Restricted Free Agents, Exclusive Rights, Team Options

The Ravens have the financial flexibility in 2020 to be active in the free agent market and also extend some key players. In addition to 17 unrestricted free agents, GM Eric DeCosta has to make some tough decisions with other players on the current roster. Here is the breakdown.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Shakes Off Playoff Criticism

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has never worried about the naysayers. So, when he was questioned about losing an opening playoff game for the second straight year, Jackson dismissed the potential criticism.

Todd Karpovich

by

Robbo15

Marshal Yanda Alleges Titans' Rookie Jeffery Simmons Spit in His Face

Ravens veteran right guard Marshal Yanda accused Tennessee Titans rookie defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons of spitting in his face during the AFC divisional playoff game.Yanda, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, could not recall the specific the incident occurred during Baltimore's 28-12 loss. However, Yanda was animated after the game and decried Simmons' alleged actions.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Marcus Peters Finds a Home in Baltimore

The Ravens showed their appreciation for Marcus Peters by signing him to a three-year, $42 million extension late in the regular season. After spending time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams in his first five years in the league, Peter might have found a longer-term home in Baltimore.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Report Card Vs. Titans

The Ravens record-setting season came to a grinding halt in a 28-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC divisional round. It was top-seeded Baltimore's first loss since Sept. 29 against the Cleveland Browns — a span of 12 games. Here are the grades,.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

What's Next for Brandon Carr?

Brandon Carr became emotional speaking about his future one day after the Ravens disappointing playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans. The Ravens cornerback is signed through the 2020 season, but his future in Baltimore remains uncertain. The team would save about $6 million with the salary cap by releasing him.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens vs. Titans Live Scores, Updates, Discussion

The Ravens are hosting a divisional playoff game for the third time in franchise history and are heavy favorites against the Tennessee Titans. Baltimore will focus on stopping Tennessee running back Derrick Henry, who led the NFL with 1,540 yards rushing. The Ravens are led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, the leading candidate for NFL MVP.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich