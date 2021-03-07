A Look at the Ravens Players With the Highest Cap Numbers
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens could look to create more salary-cap space by restructuring some current contracts or perhaps parting ways with expensive veterans.
The team would need to find a delicate balance because the general manager Eric DeCosta does not want to weaken the roster.
Baltimore has made the playoffs in each of the past three seasons and is looking to make a Super Bowl run next season. The Ravens would add a significant amount of money to this list if they use the franchise tag on Matt Judon or Yannick Ngakoue.
Here's a look at the most expensive players on the 2021 roster, according to spotrac.
1. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley
Base Salary: $7.5 million.
Cap Hit: $15.3 million
Cap Percentage: 8.22
2. Defensive end Calais Campbell
Base Salary: $10 million
Cap Hit: $15 million
Cap Percentage: 8.08
3. Nose Tackle Brandon Williams
Base Salary: $7.5 million
Cap Hit: $14.4 million
Cap Percentage: 7.77
4. Cornerback Marcus Peters
Base Salary: $11.5 million
Cap Hit: $13.5 million
Cap Percentage: 7.26
5. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey
Base Salary: $3.2 million
Cap Hit:$10.2 million
Cap Percentage: 5.52
6. Cornerback Tavon Young
Base Salary: $2.7 million
Cap Hit: $5.9 million
Cap Percentage: 3.23
7. Tight End Nick Boyle
Base Salary: $1.5 million
Cap Hit: $5.9 million
Cap Percentage: 3.14
8. Kicker Justin Tucker
Base Salary: $3.5 million
Cap Hit: $5.1 million
Cap Percentage: 2.75
9. Fullback/tight end Patrick Ricard
Base Salary: $2 million
Cap Hit: $3.9 million
Cap Percentage: 2.15
10. Safety Chuck Clark
Base Salary: $2.5 million
Cap Hit: $3.9 million
Cap Percentage: 2.09