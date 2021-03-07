HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+SI.com
A Look at the Ravens Players With the Highest Cap Numbers

Baltimore has most of its expensive players on defense.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens could look to create more salary-cap space by restructuring some current contracts or perhaps parting ways with expensive veterans.

The team would need to find a delicate balance because the general manager Eric DeCosta does not want to weaken the roster. 

Baltimore has made the playoffs in each of the past three seasons and is looking to make a Super Bowl run next season. The Ravens would add a significant amount of money to this list if they use the franchise tag on Matt Judon or Yannick Ngakoue. 

Here's a look at the most expensive players on the 2021 roster, according to spotrac.

1. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley

Base Salary: $7.5 million.

Cap Hit: $15.3 million

Cap Percentage: 8.22

2. Defensive end Calais Campbell

Base Salary: $10 million

Cap Hit: $15 million

Cap Percentage: 8.08

3. Nose Tackle Brandon Williams

Base Salary: $7.5 million

Cap Hit: $14.4 million

Cap Percentage: 7.77

4. Cornerback Marcus Peters

Base Salary: $11.5 million

Cap Hit: $13.5 million

Cap Percentage: 7.26

5. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey

Base Salary: $3.2 million

Cap Hit:$10.2 million

Cap Percentage: 5.52

6. Cornerback Tavon Young

Base Salary: $2.7 million

Cap Hit: $5.9 million

Cap Percentage: 3.23

7. Tight End Nick Boyle

Base Salary: $1.5 million

Cap Hit: $5.9 million

Cap Percentage: 3.14

8. Kicker Justin Tucker

Base Salary: $3.5 million

Cap Hit: $5.1 million

Cap Percentage: 2.75

9. Fullback/tight end Patrick Ricard

Base Salary: $2 million

Cap Hit: $3.9 million

Cap Percentage: 2.15

10. Safety Chuck Clark

Base Salary: $2.5 million

Cap Hit: $3.9 million

Cap Percentage: 2.09

