Ravens-Cardinals: Betting Trends

Arizona could get the upset.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Will the Ravens' preseason winning streak finally come to an end against the Cardinals?

Even though Baltimore is the favorite in their second game of the preseason, the folk at FanDuel predict the final score will be: Cardinals 30, Ravens 25 

Perhaps, the prognosticators have more faith in Trace McSorley than Tyler Huntley.

Here are the betting trends, according to FanDuel

Moneyline: BAL: (-250) | ARI: (+210)

Spread: BAL: -6.5 (-110) | ARI: +6.5 (-110)

Total: 41.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Ravens vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

After how both teams played to open the preseason, this could be one of the more fun games of the week. Having said that, the Ravens have been a bettor's dream in recent preseasons, going 10-0 against the spread in their last 10 exhibition contests.

Having said that, the Ravens are only 2-5 ATS in their last seven meetings with the Cardinals. Arizona was also up 36-9 over the Bengals after three quarters, so the Cardinals' offense should give the Ravens more of a challenge than the Titans did last week.

I have a feeling that this game will end in a shootout, and the Cardinals will be victorious when the final whistle blows. — FanDuel

- Baltimore is 2-5 against the spread in its last seven games against Arizona.

- Arizona is 0-5 against the spread in its last five home games.

- The total has hit the over in four of Baltimore's last six games.

- The total has hit the under in eight of Arizona's last 10 games played in August.

— Bet: Over 41.5 Points (-110)

