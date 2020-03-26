RavenCountry
Ravens President Not Optimistic About Rookie Camp, Spring OTAs

Todd Karpovich

Ravens president Dick Cass predicts the Coronavirus could get in the way of the team's scheduled rookie camp and organized team activities later this spring.

There is some hope that 2020 training camp will be able to start on time and the Ravens and the rest of the NFL can eventually get back to some normalcy.  

"It's really hard to know about long-term impacts," Cass told the team's website. "A lot of that is going to depend on how long the stay-at-home order remains in effect. If it lasts a long time, it could have obviously an effect on our season. No one expects that, but you just don't know."

The Ravens are following a mandate by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan that non-essential employees work from home. 

While general manager Eric DeCosta has been able to make some key offseason moves, the team has been restricted with hosting their players at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Md. 

The Ravens have been busy and in the past month have put together several deals, most notably:

— Placing the franchise tag on linebacker and sacks leader Matt Judon, which will cost the franchise $15.8 million in 2020.

— Acquiring defensive end Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fifth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.  

— Extending contract tenders to center Matt Skura and running back Gus Edwards as restricted free agents.

— Trading tight end Hayden Hurst and a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to the Atlanta Falcons for second- and fifth-round selections in this year’s NFL Draft. 

— Securing a three-year, $30-million deal with Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers. However, this deal could be in potential jeopardy because of an ankle injury Brockers suffered in the regular-season finale. 

— Reaching agreements with four of the team’s unrestricted free agents — receiver Chris Moore, defensive linemen Jihad Ward and Justin Ellis, cornerback Jimmy Smith and safety Anthony Levine Sr.

The Ravens plan to forge ahead with their offseason plan and prepare for the 2020 NFL Draft that will proceed as planned April 23-25 in Las Vegas without any fans. 

Still, it's an all-around difficult environment to navigate. 

"We are going about the business of continuing to spend money on players," Cass said. "We've been active in free agency and other teams have [too] on the assumption we're going to have a full season. I just don't think the OTAs are going to happen at all. 

"I hope I'm wrong. I'm hoping we can get some players in (the facility) in June, but I'm sort of doubtful of that. The next big date for the players of course will be the opening of training camp. We're all hopeful that will not be delayed."

Comments (1)
JCK
JCK

At this point, I’m just hoping for training camp to start on time

