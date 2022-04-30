Ravens Cautiously Optimistic Ojabo Will Play Next Season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — When David Ojabo was available in the second round of the NFL draft, the Ravens pounced even though the outside linebacker is sidelined with an Achilles injury.

Ojabo suffered the setback at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, which caused him to fall in the draft. Prior to that injury, he was viewed as a top 15 selection.

While it might be viewed as a pick for the future, Baltimore GM Eric Decosta is confident Ojabo can make an impact next season.

"They haven’t seen him since the re-checks and all of those things in ‘Indy,' but they’re optimistic that at some point this year, he’ll have a chance to play," DeCosta said. "I can say, not specific to David, but we’ve had multiple Achilles injuries over the years, and some guys … In fact, we were talking about one of the Legends, Terrell Suggs, who tore his Achilles in May, and I believe he came back in late October."

Ojabo appeared in all 14 games with six starts at outside linebacker in 2021, finishing with 35 tackles, including 12 for loss, 11 sacks, and three pass breakups. He also had eight quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery, and a program-record five forced fumbles.

He also reunites with Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who held the same position at Michigan last season.

"Man, again, it’s all scripted," Ojabo said. "It’s all part of the plan. I can’t wait to work with him, Coach ‘Mac,' and even Coach Osborn [defensive assistant Ryan Osborn]. He’s the one that really trained me up this last season. So, I really can’t wait to get going.”

Ojabo was born in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, and his family moved to Aberdeen, Scotland in 2007.

As far as the torn Achilles?

“It was just a bump in the road," Ojabo said "It was my first-ever injury and just another obstacle I’m going to conquer.”