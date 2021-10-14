Ravens-Chargers Predictions Roundup

The Chargers and Ravens are a toss-up as far as the Week 6 predictions go.

Here's a roundup:

SI/Raven Country

Breakdown: "The Ravens have been battle-tested this season and will get another hard-fought battle from the resurgent Chargers. Baltimore might have to get into a shootout, similar to the Colts game. The Ravens should be able to make enough plays down the stretch to outlast the Chargers. Jackson outplays Herbert. The Ravens are playing on a short week, but Los Angeles is dealing with a three-hour time change and a 1 p.m. kickoff."

The Pick: Ravens 34, Chargers 31

FanDuel

Breakdown: The Chargers are 8-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last nine games. The total has hit the under in four of the Chargers' last five games. Baltimore is 5-0 straight up in its last five home games. The total has hit the under in six of Baltimore's last nine ga

The Pick: Baltimore Ravens Win (59.9%)

CBS Sports

Breakdown: "The Ravens have struggled to stop the pass this year so let's not rule out the possibility that Herbert throws for 700 yards. Of course, the Chargers have struggled to stop the run, so this game is going to give us two defenses that can't stop what the other team's offense does well, which means we're getting a shootout."

The Pick: Chargers 34, Ravens 31

New York Times

Breakdown: "Honestly, the N.F.L. should flex this game to 4:25 p.m. or to Sunday night. It is a broadcaster’s dream: two exciting young quarterbacks who’ve led frantic winning rallies in recent games in a battle for who gets to drive the conference with Kansas City abdicating (the Bills may also have something to say about it). Justin Herbert ranks fourth in the N.F.L. in passing yards (1,576), with Lamar Jackson on his heels in fifth (1,519). With the teams so evenly matched, this one should come down to the fine points. The Ravens (4-1) have triaged the running game with free-agent pickups and the second-year back Ty’Son Williams, the team’s second-leading rusher behind Jackson. If Chargers Coach Brandon Staley, one of the league’s best defensive minds, can shut Williams down and force Baltimore to match their passing, the Chargers (4-1) should win. But another variable will be Los Angeles’s penalties; their 397 yards lead the N.F.L."

The Pick: Chargers +3

Pro Football Network

Breakdown: "The Chargers have been superb, but going on the road to Baltimore will be another big test for this up-and-coming team. Los Angeles cannot afford to let this game and their two-game lead over the Chiefs in the NFL standings evaporate. The Ravens have a chance to match the Chargers at 4-1 on Monday Night Football. They have not looked quite right, and they will not roll over for the Chargers. This should be a close game in Baltimore."

The Pick: Ravens 27, Chargers 24

Sportsnaut

Breakdown: "Two of the best, young quarterbacks in the NFL exchanging blows in a high-scoring affair. Football fans really couldn’t ask for much more than this on a Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles should be able to throw at will against the Ravens’ secondary. Likewise, rushing the ball should be no trouble for Baltimore. Last team with the football wins."

The Pick: Chargers 34, Ravens 31

Athlon Sports

The Pick: Three out of four pick Chargers