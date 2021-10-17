Ravens-Chargers: Pregame Notebook: Bateman, Bell Active

BALTIMORE — The Ravens activated wide receiver Rashod Bateman and he will make his NFL debut Sunday against the Chargers.

— Baltimore elevated offensive lineman Tyre Phillips off injured reserve and he will add valued depth.

— The Ravens also promoted running back Le'Veon Bell and offensive tackle Andre Smith from the practice squad. Bell has appeared in one game and has four carries for 11 yards.

— Ty'Son Williams, who leads the running backs with 170 yards, is inactive.

— Baltimore outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson returned to practice from Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. However, he was inactive for the game.

— Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams was listed as questionable with a knee injury but will play. He leads the NFL leader with six touchdown catches and could be matched up with Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith.



— Los Angeles safety Nasir Adderley has been ruled out. The Chargers activated defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko and linebacker Cole Christiansen from the practice squad.

— The line decreased by a half-point, Ravens now favored by 2.5.

— Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Chargers' Justin Herbert match up for the first time. It's the second game in NFL history where both quarterbacks are coming off games of 400 total yards and four touchdown passes the prior week.

— With a win, Jackson surpasses former Dolphin Dan Marino for the most wins by a quarterback before their 25th birthday in NFL history (35).

Ravens Inactives

— WR Sammy Watkins

— LB Jaylon Ferguson

— Ty'Son Williams

— S Ar'Darius Washington

— T Ronnie Stanley

— DT Broderick Washington

Chargers Inactives

— RB Larry Rountree

— QB Easton Stick

— S Nas Adderley

— LB Drue Tranquill

— TE Tre’ McKitty

— DL Forrest Merrill

— OL Brenden Jaimes