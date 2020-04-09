Notre Dame WR Chase Claypool Provides Interesting Option for Ravens

Tight ends play a huge role in the Ravens offense with their ability to catch passes and make key blocks for the team's record-setting running attack.

Baltimore recently parted ways with one of those playmakers, sending former first-round pick Hayden Hurst and a 2020 fourth-round selection to the Falcons for second- and fifth-round picks in this year's draft.

The Ravens still have two of the NFL's most talented tight ends on the current roster with Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle.

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta said the team could look to add another tight end in this year's NFL draft if the a talented playmaker falls to them.

Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool presents an interesting option. At 6-foot-4, 238 pounds, Claypool could also make the transition to tight end, much like Darren Waller, who began his career in Baltimore as a fifth-round pick before being signed off the practice squad by the Raiders.

"We like to have a bunch of guys with multiple skillsets that can do multiple things to help us," DeCosta said in a conference call with reporters. "If there is a guy there in the right spot, it would really be foolish for us not to consider him."

Claypool is likely a second-day selection in this year's draft. He led the Fighting Irish with 66 receptions for 1,037 yards (15.7 ypr) and 13 touchdowns last season.

"With a guy like Claypool, he's got really good size; obviously advanced as a route runner," DeCosta said. "He's got strong hands. There have been many players over the years that started off as wideouts and then made the transition to tight end. Darren Waller, for instance, is a guy we had that was able to do that effectively with the Raiders.

"I think Claypool is a guy that could play receiver and possibly play an h-back, tight end type of role as well. He's an interesting player with a lot of upside and potential."