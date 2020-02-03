Ravens Have Best Chance to Dethrone Chiefs, Oddsmakers Say

The Kansas City Chiefs will bask in the glow of their Super Bowl victory for the next several months.

When the games resume, they will face some tough competition to defend that crown, namely from the Baltimore Ravens, according to oddsmakers in Las Vegas.

The Chiefs are 6-1 favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions, while the Ravens are right behind them at 7-1, according to the latest odds released by Caesars Entertainment Corp.

Kansas City and Baltimore have a budding rivalry and have played in each of the past two seasons at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs won the 2018 matchup 27-24 in overtime and also edged the Ravens 33-28 this past year.

The teams will play again at M & T Bank Stadium in 2020, which is sure to be a prime-time matchup featuring two of NFL's top playmakers — Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. It will also be one of the most highly anticipated games of the year.

Jackson will enter the 2020 season as the reigning NFL MVP. Mahomes was named the Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl after being named league MVP last season.

“It’s not just these two quarterbacks, but it’s the new era of quarterback," Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale said earlier this season. "We’re preparing for more mobile quarterbacks this year than the old school, stay-in-the-pocket-and-play quarterback from the pocket. So, that’s where I’m talking about the history of the game is changing.”

Lamar Jackson is just ninth player to ever win both the Heisman Trophy and NFL MVP, joining Frank Sinkwich (1944), Paul Hornung (1961), Roger Staubach (1971), O.J. Simpson (1973), Earl Campbell (1978 and 1979), Marcus Allen (1985), Barry Sanders (1997) and Cam Newton (2015).

Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season. He is also just the third quarterback in league history to produce at least 35 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns in a season, joining Steve Young (1994) and Cam Newton (2015).

Jackson became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. He is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23.

"There's been a lot of doubt going on, me being a running back, a receiver, stuff like that," Jackson said during his acceptance speech. "That came when I got to the league. I had a great group of guys, a great organization with me."

Mahomes also had a stellar regular season in 2019 and threw for 4,031 yards and 26 touchdowns with only five interceptions despite missing two games with a knee injury. In the playoffs, he threw for 901 yards with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Mahomes now wears the crown?

Can Jackson dethrone him?

We'll see this upcoming season.