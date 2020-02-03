RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Ravens Have Best Chance to Dethrone Chiefs, Oddsmakers Say

Todd Karpovich

The Kansas City Chiefs will bask in the glow of their Super Bowl victory for the next several months.

When the games resume, they will face some tough competition to defend that crown, namely from the Baltimore Ravens, according to oddsmakers in Las Vegas. 

The Chiefs are 6-1 favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions, while the Ravens are right behind them at 7-1, according to the latest odds released by Caesars Entertainment Corp.

Kansas City and Baltimore have a budding rivalry and have played in each of the past two seasons at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs won the 2018 matchup 27-24 in overtime and also edged the Ravens 33-28 this past year.

The teams will play again at M&T Bank Stadium in 2020, which is sure to be a prime-time matchup featuring two of NFL's top playmakers — Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. It will also be one of the most highly anticipated games of the year.

Jackson will enter the 2020 season as the reigning NFL MVP. Mahomes was named the Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl after being named league MVP last season. 

“It’s not just these two quarterbacks, but it’s the new era of quarterback," Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale said earlier this season. "We’re preparing for more mobile quarterbacks this year than the old school, stay-in-the-pocket-and-play quarterback from the pocket. So, that’s where I’m talking about the history of the game is changing.”

Lamar Jackson is just ninth player to ever win both the Heisman Trophy and NFL MVP, joining Frank Sinkwich (1944), Paul Hornung (1961), Roger Staubach (1971), O.J. Simpson (1973), Earl Campbell (1978 and 1979), Marcus Allen (1985), Barry Sanders (1997) and Cam Newton (2015).

Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season. He is also just the third quarterback in league history to produce at least 35 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns in a season, joining Steve Young (1994) and Cam Newton (2015).

Jackson became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. He is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23.

"There's been a lot of doubt going on, me being a running back, a receiver, stuff like that," Jackson said during his acceptance speech. "That came when I got to the league. I had a great group of guys, a great organization with me."

Mahomes also had a stellar regular season in 2019 and threw for 4,031 yards and 26 touchdowns with only five interceptions despite missing two games with a knee injury. In the playoffs, he threw for 901 yards with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Mahomes now wears the crown?

Can Jackson dethrone him?

We'll see this upcoming season. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Free-Agent Primer: Wide Receivers

The Ravens will be looking to add a playmaker or two at wide receiver to further support quarterback Lamar Jackson and the downfield passing attack. The Ravens are currently $28.9 million under the salary cap, according to the latest figures by Over the Cap. While that's not an overwhelming amount of available funds, GM Eric DeCosta can be active in the free agent market. Here are some players (listed alphabetically) that might draw interest from Baltimore.

Todd Karpovich

by

Theronimo

Ravens Positional Analysis: Defensive Line

The Ravens were one of the top teams against the run in 2019. Overall, the team ranked fifth, allowing 93.4 yards per game. Baltimore has a stout front seven and GM Eric DeCosta needs to make some key decisions to keep the defensive line intact.

Todd Karpovich

Former Ravens Suggs Gets Second Super Ring with Kansas City Chiefs

There was speculation earlier this season that Terrell Suggs was poised for a homecoming in Baltimore. The veteran linebacker was released by the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 13 and was placed on waivers three days later. The Kansas City Chiefs claimed Suggs off waivers and he decided to sign with the team. The situation could not have worked out better because Suggs earned his second Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs 31-20 victory over the 49ers on Feb. 2.

Todd Karpovich

Harbaugh Named NFL Coach of the Year

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was named the 2019 AP Coach of the Year for the first time his career. Harbaugh finished ahead of San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shannahan by a decisive 27-14 vote count. The Ravens captured the AFC North title for the second-consecutive season behind a franchise-record 12-game winning streak. Baltimore also set a franchise record for victories (14-2) behind an offense that ranked first in the NFL in points per game (33.2) and a defense that allowed the third-fewest points per game (17.6).

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Positional Analysis: Offensive Line

The offensive line helped the Ravens set an NFL record for single-season rushing yards (3,296) and produce the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 ppg). Baltimore also became the first team in league history to average at least 200 rushing (206.0) and 200 net passing (201.6) yards per game in a season.

Todd Karpovich

Greg Roman Named NFL's Top Assistant

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman was named the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year. Roman was also named the Assistant of the Year by the Professional Football Writers of America.after overseeing an explosive Ravens offensive unit that set NFL records for rushing yards and featured three PFWA All-NFL selections was selected as the 2019 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year.

Todd Karpovich

Jackson Named NFL MVP By Unanimous Vote

Lamar Jackson became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. He is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23. Jackson also won MVP awards from the Maxwell Football Club and the Professional Football Writers of America.

Todd Karpovich

Harbaugh Confident Baltimore Will Be Destination for Free-Agent Receivers

Last offseason, Ravens coach John Harbaugh acknowledged certain wide receivers might not have been all that excited about joining an offense that mainly focused on the run. He players would be mistaken to undermine the ability of quarterback Lamar Jackson to throw the ball downfield. Fast forward one year and Baltimore could be a key destination for veteran wideouts that want to make an impact with a record-setting attack.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson's Popularity Extends to the Kids of Rival NFL Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson-mania has been sweeping the nation for much of the past six months His No. 8 Ravens jersey consistently sells out and he is challenged to keep restocking his personal clothing line, Era 8 Apparel. Jackson also has an unlikely admirer in Baylen Brees, the son of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. The younger Brees and Jackson connected at the Pro Bowl.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Hall-of Famer Ed Reed Gets Back to His College Roots at Miami

Ed Reed will be remembered as one of the NFL's greatest players during his time with the Baltimore Ravens. The former safety and Hall-of-Famer is also widely regarded at his alma mater, the University of Miami. Reed is getting back to his college roots as the Hurricane's new Chief of Staff, head coach Manny Diaz announced. Reed’s hire is pending completion of a standard University background check.

Todd Karpovich