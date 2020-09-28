SI.com
Raven Country
Ravens-Chiefs 3-Hour Countdown: Where to Watch, Quick Hits

Todd_Karpovich

BALTIMORE — The time has almost arrived for the biggest showdown of the 2020 season — the Chiefs at the Ravens.

Here's what you need to know for the game:

Where to Watch:

TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Online streaming: fuboTV; Sling TV; NFL Game Pass; NFL Network Redzone. 

Spread: Ravens -3.5

Over/Under: 54.5

Series History

The Chiefs lead the regular-season series 6-3. Dating back to 2015, when Kansas City last visited Baltimore, the Chiefs have won three-straight games against the Ravens. Coach John Harbaugh is 3-3 vs. Kansas City, Including a 1-0 mark in the playoffs.

Streaks

Baltimore won 14 consecutive regular-season games, dating back to last year. The Ravens have not lost since falling to Cleveland 40-25 on Sept. 29. 2019. ... Baltimore has also won 12 straight prime-time home games — the longest active streak in the NFL. 

The Chiefs have won 11 straight games, including the postseason. 

Additions

The Ravens signed safety Jordan Richards to the 53-man roster and promoted cornerbacks Terrell Bonds and Khalil Dorsey from the practice squad.

Last Meeting

Week 3: Sunday, September 22, 2019: Chiefs 33, Ravens 28

Kansas City jumped to a 23-6 halftime lead, scoring all 23 points in the second quarter. But, the Ravens rallied for a 22-10, second-half advantage in a furious effort that fell short. Baltimore was aggressive against the high- scoring Chiefs throughout, converting 3 of 4 fourth-down attempts, the first leading to a 6-0 Ravens lead. (Baltimore was 0-for-3 on 2-point conversion attempts in the contest.) 

Baltimore running back Mark Ingram II scored that first touchdown and added 2 more touchdowns while rushing for a game-high 103 yards on 16 carries. The league’s reigning MVP, QB Patrick Mahomes, threw for 374 yards and 3 TDs. The Ravens made the final minutes dramatic when QB Lamar Jackson scampered 9 yards for a TD to bring Baltimore within 5 (33-28) with 2:01 remaining. 

A 2-point conversion failed, as did an onside kick attempt. The Chiefs then converted a third and-9 (Mahomes to running back Darrel Williams) with just over a minute left in the game to halt the Ravens’ comeback. 

Franchise Connections

 Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh served on Kansas City head coach Andy Reid’s coaching staff in Philadelphia. Harbaugh functioned as the special teams' coordinator (1999-2006) and secondary coach (2007) for Reid. 

