Ravens Turn Their Attention to Chiefs for MNF Showdown

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Just moments after the Ravens had a spirited victory over the Texans, the players and coaches shifted their focus to a prime-time showdown with the Chiefs.

Baltimore and Kansas City are both 2-0 and enter their matchup as two of this season's Super Bowl favorites.

“You can’t help it; you think about it. It’s probably the first thing that goes into your mind once you get in the locker room," Ravens coach John Harbaugh. "You kind of start talking about the game and then everybody is talking about it in the locker room, about the next one, too.

"Honestly, it’s that way every week, but this probably as much as any week, we’re thinking about the next one.”

The game also features two of the biggest stars of the game — Baltimore's Lamar Jackson and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes. Both players won the NFL's Most Valuable Player award in their second year.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl in 50 years last season. Jackson is looking to bring a title back to Baltimore.

The Chiefs and Mahomes have beaten the Ravens and Jackson in each of the past two seasons.

Mahomes has thrown for 513 yards with five touchdowns over the past two games. Jackson has 479 yards passing with four touchdowns over that same span.

Shortly after Baltimore beat the Texans 33-16 in Week, Jackson was asked when he would start thinking about playing the Chiefs.

“Tomorrow I'll be right on it," he replied.

The hype has been building around the Ravens-Chiefs game ever since the 2020 schedule was announced in the spring. Both teams have played well over the past two weeks, adding more hype to the showdown.

There won't be any fans at M & T Bank Stadium, but that has not take any of the luster off the game.

"It’s time to get back to working – time to get back to KC," Ravens safety DeShon Elliott said. "Obviously, you all know, he’s a fantastic quarterback. Patrick [Mahomes]; that’s one of my good friends, so I’m ready to play him – ready to go against him. It’s going to be a great game, so everybody tune in to that. It’s going to be a fantastic game.”