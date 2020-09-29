SI.com
Raven Country
Chiefs Teach Ravens Lesson in Championship Football

Todd_Karpovich

BALTIMORE — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spent most of the evening toying the Ravens.

Baltimore’s defenders couldn’t even find the ball on some plays.

The Ravens’ offense wasn’t much better and struggled to develop any type of rhythm until it was too late.

Kansas City gave Baltimore an up-close look of championship-caliber football in a  34-20 victory before a national Monday night audience.

"We got beat just about every way you could get beat," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "Big picture, they're a better football team obviously at this point in time."

Mahomes was 31 of 41 for 385 yards with four touchdowns (135.5 rating). He routinely threw deep passes over the Ravens vaunted secondary.

Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones ran roughshod over the Ravens offensive line and finished with two sacks, two forced fumbles and two quarterback hits.

Baltimore was averaging 10 yards per carry midway through the first and got away from running the football.

The Ravens finished with 159 yards on 20 carries (8 ypc).

Jackson completed 15 of 28 passes for 97 yards (73.1 rating). Late in the first half, he was averaging 1.5 yards per pass. He was sacked four times. 

Luckily for the Ravens, this is only Week 3. This loss is not going to break their season. However, they have fallen a full game behind Pittsburgh in the AFC North.

However, this game showed how much work ahead of the Ravens if they want to win a postseason game for the first time in three years.

Baltimore did look sharp in wins over the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans over the first two weeks of the season. The Ravens ran for 111 yards and 230 yards, respectively in those games. Much of their success hinges on the running attack, and offensive coordinator Greg Roman sometimes gets away from that strategy too quickly.

The Ravens trailed 27-10 at the break in what might have been the worst two quarters in the John Harbaugh era. Kansas City had 333 total yards, compared to 97 for the Ravens.

"We prepared for it," Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell said. "Just didn't execute. They played like the best team in the league. I'm confident we're going to rebound and earn the right to play them again."

The Ravens will look to bounce back on a short trip down I-95 for a game against the Washington Redskins. Baltimore lost the Chiefs and Browns on consecutive weeks last season before reeling off 14 straight victories.

Perhaps the Ravens can have a similar performance this season after learning such a tough lesson in humility.

Perhaps Baltimore and Kansas City will meet again in the postseason.

At least one of those teams has shown they will be there. 

