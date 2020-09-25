Ravens, Chiefs Injury Updates Heading into Week 3 Matchup

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens special teams ace Chris Moore returned to practice this week, leading up to the Monday night matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rookie defefensive tackle Justin Madubuike was also back at practice after missing several week with a knee injury. Madubuike is expected to provide solid depth on the defensive line.

The Ravens only had two players unavailble to practice — cornerback Tavon Yong who sufferd a season-endng knee injury Week 2 against the Houston Texand and defensive end Calais Campbell, who likely received a veteran's day off.

Baltimore running back Justice Hill was also a full participant after missing the first two games with a thigh injury. Hill is also a key special teams player. Moore had been dealing with a broken finger.

The Chiefs injuries are more extensive,

Neither defensive end Alex Okafor (hamstring) nor wide receiver Sammy Watkins (concussion/neck) were able to practice.

Watkins is third on the team with 93 yards receiving on eight receptions and a touchdown. He was injured Week 2 against the Rams.

"It's more neck right now than the other part,'' Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "He's working through it.''

Kansas City has plenty of depth at wide receiver with Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman, Byron Pringle and Marcus Kemp.

Okafor last played Sept. 10 against the Texans.

In addition, Kansas City cornerback Charvarius Ward (hand) and running back Darrel Williams (ankle) were limited at practice.

Ward suffered the injury in the season-opener against Houston. The Chiefs' secondary has struggled without him in the lineup. Kansas City is ranked 24th against the pass, allowing 269 yards per game. Ward could return against the Ravens,

Williams, who is second on the depth chart rookie behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire, was injured Week 2 against the Chargers.

Defensive end Frank Clark (ilness), cornerback Antonio Hamilton (groin), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (ankle), center Austin Reiter (knee) and safety Juan Thornhill (knee) were all full participants.