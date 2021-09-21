Ravens-Chiefs Most Watched SNF Game In Three Years

The Baltimore Ravens' thrilling 36-35 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs last night on NBC and Peacock is the most-watched Week 2 NBC Sunday Night Football game since 2018, based on preliminary data.

Chiefs-Ravens registered a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) average of approximately 20.8 million viewers across NBC TV, Peacock, NBC Sports Digital, and NFL Digital platforms - marking the largest Week 2 NBC SNF audience since Giants-Cowboys in 2018 (21.0 million TAD viewers) and up 13% from last year's Week 2 SNF game (18.4 million TAD for Patriots-Seahawks, 9/20/20).

NBC's TV coverage averaged approximately 20.2 million viewers, with a peak of approximately 22.2 million viewers between 9:15-9:30 p.m. ET.

The Average Minute Audience (AMA) for last night's live stream via Peacock, NBC Sports Digital platforms, NFL Digital platforms, Chiefs and Ravens mobile properties, and Yahoo Sports mobile properties was approximately 630,000 viewers.

Viewership figures are based upon preliminary data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics. Official national data for NBC will be available on Tuesday.

The game (8:23 p.m.-11:22 p.m. ET) registered a national TV household rating of 10.8/26 - up 8% from last year (10.0/22).

TOP METERED MARKETS FOR CHIEFS-RAVENS (based on 44 markets available):

1. Kansas City 48.9/75

2. Baltimore 30.4/54

3. Las Vegas 17.1/35

4. Milwaukee 17.0/32

5. Denver 16.6/35

6. Cleveland 16.3/33

7. Austin 16.2/32

8. Washington, D.C. 15.6/31

T9. Dallas 15.4/31

T9. Sacramento 15.4/32

