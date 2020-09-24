Marcus Peters on Patrick Mahomes: 'The Dude Is Amazing'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters has plenty of history with the Chiefs.

Peters was selected by Kansas City in the first round (18th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons with the Chiefs, earning numerous accolades, including Defensive Rookie of the Year and All-Pro honors, before being traded to the Rams in March 2018.

Peters crossed path with Patrick Mahomes as temmates when the quarterback was a rookie in 2017. Peters also managed an interception against Mahomes the following year in the Rams' 54-51 victory.

"He was my teammate for a year before I played against him," Peters said. "He's a Super Bowl champ. He was the MVP of this league. He's a helluva a player and a guy like that, you just have to respect his game, man."

Peters will be a key play when the Ravens meet the Chiefs in a Monday night matchup Week 3.

Mahomes has made several big plays in victories over Baltimore in each of the past two seasons.

In 2018, Mahomes threw a 48-yard completion to Tyreek Hill on a 4th and 9 that set up the game-tying touchdown. Kansas City won the game 27-24 in overtime.

Last year, Mahomes kept the Ravens off-balance, throwing for 374 yards with three touchdowns in a 33-28 victory.

Over the two games against the Ravens, Mahomes has completed 62 of 90 pass attempts (68.9%) for 751 yards with five touchdowns and one interception (108.1 rating).

He's also made several uncanny plays.

"I remember when he first started throwing the no-look passes at practice," Peters said. "The dude is amazing. ... I respect somebody who loves the game like Mahomes does."

The Ravens will need a big game from Peters and the rest of the secondary to snap the recent skid against Kansas City. Despite the hype surrounding the game, the players know it's only the third week of the season and there is plenty of football remaining.

Still, this game could have playoff implications with home-field advantage.

"It's all about me and the Baltimore Ravens," Peters said. "We watch TV and are on social media, so we get that people are gonna hype it up. But let's not forget it's Week 3."