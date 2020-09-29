Ravens-Chiefs: Pregame Notebook, Inactives

BALTIMORE — Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins is active for the game against the Ravens after being placed in concussion protocol and dealing with a neck injury earlier in the week.

Watkins was injured when he was hit in the head by Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman during Kansas City's 23-20 victory. Wakins has eight receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown over the first two games of the season.

The Chiefs will give the Ravens' secondary their toughest test of the season.

The Ravens will still be without wide receiver/specialist Chris Moore and rookie defensive tackle Justin Madubuike.

Both players returned to practice this week, but were still ruled out. Moore has been dealing with a broken finger and Madubuike injured his knee during an intrasquad scrimmage.

Also inactive for the Ravens are quarterback Trace McSorley, safety Geno Stone, running back Justice Hill, guard Ben Bredeson and defensive lineman Broderick Washington.

Hill had been dealing with a thigh injury but was a full participant in practice this week. He is also a key special teams player.



Baltimore will go with four defensive linemen for the game — Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe, Brandon Williams and Justin Ellis.

The Ravens signed safety Jordan Richards to the 53-man roster and promoted cornerbacks Terrell Bonds and Khalil Dorsey from the practice squad.

The inactives for the Chiefs are cornerback BoPete Keyes, defensive ends Demone Harris and Alex Okafor, guard Andrew Wylie and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones. Wylie is reportedly dealing with potential appendicitis.

Quick Hits

The Ravens are wearing black jerseys and white pants. ... Baltimore has also won 12 straight prime-time home games — the longest active streak in the NFL. ... The game marked the 800th all-time Monday Night Football matchup. ... About 250 immediate family members of players, coaches and front office staff were allowed to watch the game from the stands socially distanced behind the Ravens' bench.