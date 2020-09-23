Ravens-Chiefs Week 3 Preview, Analysis, Prediction

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens (2-0) host the Chiefs (2-0) in one of the most highly anticipated showdowns of the 2020 regular season.

When

Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, 8:15 p.m. ET at M & T Bank Stadium

Spread

Ravens: -3.5

Series History

The Chiefs lead the regular-season series 6-3, last winning a 33-28 at Arrowhead in September 2019. Dating back to 2015, when Kansas City last visited Baltimore, the Chiefs have won three-straight games against the Ravens. Coach John Harbaugh is 3-3 vs. Kansas City, Including a 1-0 mark in the playoffs.

By the Numbers

13 – Consecutive games the Ravens have allowed 21 points or fewer points, the NFL’s longest active streak. In 11 of these games, the Ravens held opponents under 20 points, while on four occasions, they allowed no more than 10 points.

Notable

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters has an NFL-high 28 interceptions since entering the league in 2015, well ahead of Stephon Gilmore (19). Peters has returned six of those interceptions for touchdowns, which also ranks best in the NFL. As a Raven, he has four interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns.

Player Spotlight

Mark Andrews

The Ravens tight end has an NFL-high 12 receiving touchdowns since the 2019 season began. The Pro Bowler had 10 touchdowns last year and has already scored twice this year.

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Ravens ran for 203 yards against the Chiefs last season. Baltimore's ground attack got revved up last week against the Texans, finishing with 230 yards. The Ravens will set the tone on the ground against Kansas City, which is ranked 27th (150.5 yards per game) against the run over the opening two weeks of the season. The Ravens have rotated three running backs — Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, and rookie J.K. Dobbins — and are averaging 170.5 yards per game, ranked fourth in the league.

Both the Browns and the Texans stacked the box to shut down the Ravens' running attack, but quarterback Lamar Jackson responded by completing passes downfield. He has thrown for 479 yards with four touchdowns over the opening two weeks of the season. Jackson has plenty of weapons at his disposal, most notably wide receiver Marquise Brown (10 receptions for 143 yards) and tight end Mark Andrews (6 receptions for 87 yards). Kansas City is ranked 24th against the pass, allowing 269 yards per game. Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed has managed a pair of interceptions, Defensive tackle Chris Jones leads the team with 1.5 sacks. Last year, Jackson was 22 of 43 for 267 yards and was sacked three times in Kansas City.

Defense

The difference in the Chiefs past two victories over Baltimore has been quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He's made key plays late in the game to seal victories. Mahomes threw for 374 yards three touchdowns in Kansas City's 33-28 victory last year. Even when the Ravens keep him under pressure, Mahomes has managed to make plays. Baltimore boosted its interior pass rush with the additions of Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe and both players will play a key role in this game. The Ravens linebackers will be challenged by Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who has already caught 15 passes for 140 yards with two touchdowns. Baltimore's secondary will also have to shut down wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who has caught 10 passes for 145 yards with two touchdowns. Mahomes has thrown for 513 yards with five touchdowns over the past two games this season.

Kansas City also has a solid running game led by rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who has is averaging 176 yards per game. The Ravens have a solid track record against first-year players and they'll look to bottle up Edwards-Helaire. The key for Baltimore is avoiding big plays. That's been a challenge in their last two meetings with the Chiefs. Baltimore rookie linebacker Patrick Queen leads the team with 17 tackles and has quickly adapted to the speed of the NFL.

Prediction

The last two meetings between the Ravens and Chiefs have come down to the final whistle. This game will likely be no different because the teams are so closely matched. The Ravens finally get a Monday night game at home, but there won't be much of a difference with no fans. Baltimore has been one of the league's most impressive teams over the opening two weeks of the season. The Ravens will keep rolling against Kansas City.

Final Score: Ravens 34, Chiefs 30