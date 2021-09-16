Ravens-Chiefs Thursday Injury Report
Baltimore reeling with missing players.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens and Chiefs released their second injury report of the week and Baltimore added players, while Kansas City is almost fully healthy heading into their Week 2 matchup.
Ravens
Did Not Participate
WR Marquise Brown (ankle)
OLB Pernell McPhee (NIR - rest)
T Ronnie Stanley (ankle)
CB Chris Westry (knee)
DE Derek Wolfe (back/hip)
Limited Participation
WR Devin Duvernay (groin)
OLB Daelin Hayes (knee)
CB Marlon Humphrey (back)
CB Jimmy Smith (ankle)
Chiefs
Full Participation
OL Austin Blythe (abdomen)
DE Frank Clark (hamstring)
DE Mike Danna (groin)
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle)
WR Tyreek Hill (toe)
DT Derrick Nnadi (hip)
DT Khalen Saunders (glute)