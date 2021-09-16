September 16, 2021
Ravens-Chiefs Thursday Injury Report

Baltimore reeling with missing players.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens and Chiefs released their second injury report of the week and Baltimore added players, while Kansas City is almost fully healthy heading into their Week 2 matchup.

Ravens

Did Not Participate

WR Marquise Brown (ankle)

OLB Pernell McPhee (NIR - rest)

T Ronnie Stanley (ankle)

CB Chris Westry (knee)

DE Derek Wolfe (back/hip)

Limited Participation

WR Devin Duvernay (groin)

OLB Daelin Hayes (knee)

CB Marlon Humphrey (back)

CB Jimmy Smith (ankle)

Chiefs

Full Participation

OL Austin Blythe (abdomen)

DE Frank Clark (hamstring)

DE Mike Danna (groin)

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle)

WR Tyreek Hill (toe)

DT Derrick Nnadi (hip)

DT Khalen Saunders (glute)

