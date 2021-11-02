Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ravens Cornerback Chris Westry Activated  to Return to Practice

    Baltimore secondary needs depth.
    Author:

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens cornerback Chris Westry has been activated to return to practice, the team announced.

    This means he has a 21-day window for him to practice before needing to be activated to the 53-man roster.

    Westry had a solid training camp and played 33 defensive snaps against the Las Vegas Raiders in the regular-season opener before suffering a knee injury in that game. 

    Westry, 6-feet-4, 197 pounds, signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Ravens on Jan. 18.

    Read More

    Last season, he played in two games for the Cowboys, making one solo tackle, before being placed on Practice Squad Injured Reserve with a knee injury.

    In the first preseason game against the Saints, Westry flashed with two tackles and two passes defensed, one of which was deflected into the hands of safety Geno Stone for an interception.

    Westry never missed a game in his four-year career at Kentucky, totaling 51 games (34 starts). He registered 134 tackles, 2 sacks, 15 passes defended, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.

    As a senior in 2018, he played in all 13 games, recording 21 tackles, one sack and two passes defended.

    “I know you guys have seen the guy. I mean, it’s just unbelievable – how he looks just coming off the bus – but his confidence is growing, and I’m not afraid to put him out there on Sunday," Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale said during training camp. "We’re not afraid to put him out there. So, I’m looking forward to that.” 

    16152068
    News

    Ravens Cornerback Chris Westry Activated to Return to Practice

    18 seconds ago
    USATSI_16837318
    News

    Ravens Decide to Stand Pat at NFL Trade Deadline

    10 minutes ago
    download
    News

    Ravens Focused On Tackling Heading Into Week 9 Game Against Vikings

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_16975521
    News

    John Harbaugh: 'We Have Everything We Need On Our Team Right Now'

    10 hours ago
    3 boyle
    News

    Eric Tomlinson Signed Practice Squad, Open Door Nick Boyle's Return

    12 hours ago
    download
    News

    Ravens LB Malik Harrison Struck By Bullet, Sustains Non-Life-Threatening Injury

    Nov 1, 2021
    download
    News

    Ravens Sitting Pretty for Fourth Straight Playoff Berth

    Nov 1, 2021
    USATSI_16937955
    News

    Reversal: Ravens Have Leaned on Pass to Gain Yards

    Nov 1, 2021