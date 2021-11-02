Ravens Cornerback Chris Westry Activated  to Return to Practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens cornerback Chris Westry has been activated to return to practice, the team announced.

This means he has a 21-day window for him to practice before needing to be activated to the 53-man roster.

Westry had a solid training camp and played 33 defensive snaps against the Las Vegas Raiders in the regular-season opener before suffering a knee injury in that game.

Westry, 6-feet-4, 197 pounds, signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Ravens on Jan. 18.

Last season, he played in two games for the Cowboys, making one solo tackle, before being placed on Practice Squad Injured Reserve with a knee injury.

In the first preseason game against the Saints, Westry flashed with two tackles and two passes defensed, one of which was deflected into the hands of safety Geno Stone for an interception.

Westry never missed a game in his four-year career at Kentucky, totaling 51 games (34 starts). He registered 134 tackles, 2 sacks, 15 passes defended, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.

As a senior in 2018, he played in all 13 games, recording 21 tackles, one sack and two passes defended.

“I know you guys have seen the guy. I mean, it’s just unbelievable – how he looks just coming off the bus – but his confidence is growing, and I’m not afraid to put him out there on Sunday," Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale said during training camp. "We’re not afraid to put him out there. So, I’m looking forward to that.”