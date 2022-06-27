Skip to main content

Ravens John Harbaugh Expects Chuck Clark to Play Key Role With Defense

Baltimore had depth in the secondary

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The addition of rookie first-round pick Kyle Hamilton has raised some questions about Chuck Clark's role with the defense.

However, coach John Harbaugh appreciates the depth at the safety position and expects several players to get opportunities as the season progresses. 

The team does plan to experiment with different signal-callers and players wearing the green dot on defense. 

"Chuck is going to play a lot of football, just like – let me tell you – all three of those safeties, plus," Harbaugh said. "We’ve got Geno [Stone]; we’ve also got Tony Jefferson II; we’ve got some guys. But I consider Chuck to be a starter, and we’ll see how it goes, as far as when they’re on the field, situationally.”

mbn37sgibu2mc2un21bv

There was speculation that Clark could be on the trading block after Baltimore selected Hamilton with the 14th overall pick in the draft.

Last season, Clark started all 16 games in which he appeared, finishing with 77 tackles (46 solo), three tackles for a loss, one sack, and one quarterback hit while adding two interceptions.

Clark, a sixth-round draft pick in 2017 from Virginia Tech, also has worn the green dot as the signal-caller for the defense.

Expectations are high for Hamilton and he's poised to make an immediate impact on the defense. The Ravens plan to find ways to get him on the field with Clark and fellow safety Marcus Williams.

Harbaugh will ensure all of his playmakers get snaps.

“Everybody’s role is what it is," Harbaugh said. "That’s why, as a coach, you’re so excited about … The idea is to have as many good players as you can have and have them in the right spots and the right roles. I love the fact that we have very versatile players in the backend and at safety.

"So, to me, Chuck is a big part of this team, and I’m planning on Chuck being here."

