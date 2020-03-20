Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Clay Matthews

Clay Matthews visited Baltimore last season as a free agent before choosing to sign with the Rams.

After one season in Los Angeles. Matthews is on the market again and this time he could very well sign with the Ravens. Matthews has amassed 519 tackles, 91.5 sacks, six interceptions, 16 forced fumbles and three defensive touchdowns over 11 NFL seasons.

Pros: Matthews showed he can still be a productive player. Last season, he finished with eight sacks, 11 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles in 13 games, all starts. He missed three games with a broken jaw. Matthews has a strong pedigree and made the Pro Bowl six times over 10 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Cons: At age 34, Matthews is clearly on the backend of his career. The Ravens have been focused on maintaining a younger roster that is built for both short-term and long-term success. Matthews was held to just 3.5 and 12 quarterback hits in 2018 with the Packers before a bounce-back season with the Rams. Can he equal the success of last season or will his production slip?

Verdict: Matthews is worth the game if the Ravens can sign him to a salary-cap friendly deal. The team is tight on funds with the recent additions of defensive lineman Calais Campbell and Michael Brockers. The Ravens pass rush has already gotten a massive upgrade and the addition of Matthews could be a further boost. Also, the veteran Matthews could thrive under the system of defensive coordinator Don Martindale, who loves to blitz.