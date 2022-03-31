Skip to main content

Ravens Climb In Post-Free Agency NFL Power Rankings

Baltimore had several key playmakers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens made strides this offseason to improve their roster.

They signed safety Marcus Williams, offensive tackle Morgan Moses and defensive tackle Michael Pierce in free agency.

The Ravens are also expected to get back several key players that were sidelined by injuries last season.

As a result, Baltimore jumped seven spots to No. 10 for the "Post-Free Agency NFL Power Rankings" by Sports Illustrated 

"The Ravens still have some work to do on the back end of free agency and leave a slew of valued veterans on the heap while they evaluate their current roster," SI wrote. "The big addition of Marcus Williams gives Baltimore a classic Ravens safety who can be active in blitz scenarios and also a cleanup center fielder for the errant passes their defense tends to create. One of the most important moves was not allowing versatile backfield blocker Patrick Ricard to hit the market. They enter 2022 as a realistic contender to reclaim the AFC North from the Bengals, assuming Lamar Jackson is healthy."

Ranked ahead of the Ravens are:

1. Los Angeles Rams

2. Cincinnati Bengals

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4. Buffalo Bills

5. Kansas City Chiefs

6. Green Bay Packers

7. San Francisco 49ers

8. Los Angeles Chargers

9. Denver Broncos

