SI.com
RavenCountry
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Jadeveon Clowney could upend the balance of power in AFC North

Todd Karpovich

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is somehow still available in the free-agent market.

He has the talent and power to change the entire complexion of a roster.

Clowney could also perhaps upset the balance of power in the AFC North.

The Ravens, Cleveland Browns, and Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to Clowney in recent days.

He could be a season-changing addition to one of those teams and their Super-Bowl aspirations. 

However, his salary demands will dictate where he lands.

Clowney reportedly wants about $17 million for the upcoming season. At this point, he might have to settle for a deal in the $10 million to $12 million range. 

The Ravens have $16.6 million in salary-cap space, but they still have to deal with the potential fallout with terminating the contract of safety Earl Thomas.

The Browns lead the league with $40.1 million available, according to OverTheCap. 

Pittsburgh has $4.7 million in cap space so its front office would have to do a lot of maneuvering to free up enough money for Clowney. 

Baltimore is favored to win the AFC North for a third consecutive season. Cleveland, however, is poised for a bounce-back season under new coach Kevin Stefanski. The Steelers should also fight for that title, especially behind their deep and talented defense. 

Clowney would wreak absolute havoc in the Ravens' defense under defensive coordinator Don Martindale. Baltimore already boosted the interior pass rush with the addition of Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe. Adding Clowney to the mix could be lethal.

The Browns have several young playmakers on defense. They reportedly made a bid for Clowney with a one-year, $15 million offer that he rejected. 

Cleveland already signed linebacker Myles Garrett to a massive five-year, $125-million extension. The Browns also restructured the contract of defensive end Oliver Vernon and they can use its remaining funds to strengthen other parts of the roster. 

Clowney would be a game-wrecker in Pittsburgh. 

Clowney has 64 sacks over five NFL seasons with the Texans and one year with the Seahawks. While he managed just three sacks last season in Seattle, 

Clowney is only 27 years old and his best football is still ahead of him.

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens refuse to be 'sellouts' or 'hypocrites' when it comes to social justice

Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti has been a trailblazer when it comes to social justice issues.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens cancel practice for 'team unifying session' for social justice reform

The Ravens canceled practice Aug. 28 " to perform a team unifying session surrounding social justice reform."

Todd Karpovich

Ravens take an aggressive stand against social injustice

The Ravens came up with an aggressive response to the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens training camp notebook: Solid day for the defensive backs

The Baltimore Ravens' defensive backs had one of their best days of training camp Aug. 27, forcing a couple of turnovers and locking down the young group of wide receivers.

Todd Karpovich

Don't sleep on Mark Ingram amid Ravens' crowded backfield

Mark Ingram is the starter amid the Baltimore Ravens deep group running backs and he does not look like he'll be relinquishing that role in the near-term.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens opt to practice before meeting about social justice

Ravens players opted to practice before meeting in the afternoon to discuss their next steps regarding social justice issues amid the latest police shooting.

Todd Karpovich

Tavon Young 'blessed' to be back on the field after neck injury

Having cornerback Tavon Young back in the lineup is like having a "first-round draft pick coming back inside of your room" for the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Tony Jefferson could be a viable option for Ravens

While DeShon Elliott and Chuck Clark are the starters at safety, Tony Jefferson could provide valuable depth for the Baltimore Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Derek Wolfe on empty stadiums: 'I’m more bummed out for the fans'

The Baltimore Ravens are bracing for a surreal environment without thousands of fans flocking to M&T Bank Stadium amid the ongoing challenges with COVID-19.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens 2020 Season Preview

The Baltimore Ravens are coming off the best regular season in franchise history. What are they going to do for an encore?

Todd Karpovich

by

billy220