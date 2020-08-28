Jadeveon Clowney could upend the balance of power in AFC North

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is somehow still available in the free-agent market.

He has the talent and power to change the entire complexion of a roster.

Clowney could also perhaps upset the balance of power in the AFC North.

The Ravens, Cleveland Browns, and Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to Clowney in recent days.

He could be a season-changing addition to one of those teams and their Super-Bowl aspirations.

However, his salary demands will dictate where he lands.

Clowney reportedly wants about $17 million for the upcoming season. At this point, he might have to settle for a deal in the $10 million to $12 million range.

The Ravens have $16.6 million in salary-cap space, but they still have to deal with the potential fallout with terminating the contract of safety Earl Thomas.

The Browns lead the league with $40.1 million available, according to OverTheCap.

Pittsburgh has $4.7 million in cap space so its front office would have to do a lot of maneuvering to free up enough money for Clowney.

Baltimore is favored to win the AFC North for a third consecutive season. Cleveland, however, is poised for a bounce-back season under new coach Kevin Stefanski. The Steelers should also fight for that title, especially behind their deep and talented defense.

Clowney would wreak absolute havoc in the Ravens' defense under defensive coordinator Don Martindale. Baltimore already boosted the interior pass rush with the addition of Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe. Adding Clowney to the mix could be lethal.

The Browns have several young playmakers on defense. They reportedly made a bid for Clowney with a one-year, $15 million offer that he rejected.

Cleveland already signed linebacker Myles Garrett to a massive five-year, $125-million extension. The Browns also restructured the contract of defensive end Oliver Vernon and they can use its remaining funds to strengthen other parts of the roster.

Clowney would be a game-wrecker in Pittsburgh.

Clowney has 64 sacks over five NFL seasons with the Texans and one year with the Seahawks. While he managed just three sacks last season in Seattle,

Clowney is only 27 years old and his best football is still ahead of him.