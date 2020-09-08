SI.com
What if? Clowney was pivoted to join the Ravens

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Jadeveon Clowney might have been closer to joining the Ravens than most people realize. 

Under a sign-trade deal that was shot down by the NFL, the Jacksonville Jaguars would have signed Clowney and then traded him to Baltimore, according to a report by Pro Football Talk.

The duo of Clowney and Calais Campbell would have been the most fearsome defensive end duos in the NFL.

Instead, Clowney signed a one-year, $15-million deal with the Tennessee Titans, who are poised to make another deep playoff run after last season's appearance in the AFC championship game. 

The Ravens have $16.6 million in salary-cap space, and they would've needed to shuffle some numbers to absorb Clowney, but it was certainly manageable.

Clowney has 64 sacks over five NFL seasons with the Texans and one year with the Seahawks. While he managed just three sacks last season in Seattle.

Clowney will be reunited with Titans coach Mike Vrabel, who was his defensive coordinator in Houston.

Even without Clowney, the Ravens managed to boost their interior pass rush this offseason. The team's defensive linemen combined for just five sacks in 2019. 

To fix that problem, Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta acquired Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars and signed Derek Wolfe as a free agent from the Denver Broncos. The trio of Campbell (6.5), Wolfe (7) and Brandon Williams (1) combined for 14.5 sacks in 2019. DeCosta is hoping that success continues in 2020. Campbell, Wolfe and Williams are also adept at stopping the run.

In addition, the Ravens added a pair stout defensive tackles in the 2020 NFL Draft — Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington. 

The Ravens might have been better with Clowney, but they'll still be formidable with the front end of their defense. 

